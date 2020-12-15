https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/15/report-fbi-again-cancels-congressional-briefing-on-rep-eric-swalwell-and-his-chinese-spy-friend/

Sean Davis of The Federalist is reporting that the FBI on Monday canceled at the last second its briefing of congressional leadership on Rep. Eric Swalwell and his relationship with a Chinese spy.

According to a source directly familiar with the matter, the FBI at the last second today canceled its scheduled briefing for congressional leadership on how a communist Chinese spy compromised Rep. Eric Swalwell. It’s the second cancellation in a week from the FBI. (1/2) — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 15, 2020

“What are they hiding?” the source asked @FDRLST. Alan Kohler, the FBI assistant director for counterintelligence, was scheduled to brief congressional leaders on Swalwell’s relationship with a communist Chinese spy before today’s meeting was abruptly canceled by the FBI. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 15, 2020

Circling the wagons. — President Elect Deetz (@tahDeetz) December 15, 2020

Running out the clock. — Rundd50 (@rundd50) December 15, 2020

They’re being careful to hide any evidence of treason. — Dr. Moe Kraken (@James_Marvin) December 15, 2020

Where is Gina Haspel? She has not been heard from in a long time. — President Elect Shawne (@shawneebee23) December 15, 2020

Can’t let this go. It’s an existential threat. — Number Six (@Chris66180648) December 15, 2020

I guess they need more time to change evidence, bury reports and make up a new story. — Denyse (@thedenyseshow) December 15, 2020

Phone wiper had the day off? — Vincent Q. Gaspacho, Sr. 👊🏻🧐 (@spazafraz) December 15, 2020

The FBI is just as corrupt as Swalwell and Biden, maybe more so if that’s possible. — Dr. Steve (@kyracer57) December 15, 2020

FBI is totally corrupt! — Dr. Panic in DC (@90Grade) December 15, 2020

Apparently elected officials don’t need to be informed by the unelected intelligence about National Security in a timely manner, if ever. — CallThemOut (@Callthemout2016) December 15, 2020

How many elected officials don’t even want to know?

There is no rug big enough to sweep this under — Number Six (@Chris66180648) December 15, 2020

This is absolutely unacceptable! What are they hiding? — Ginasd (@Gjina12345) December 15, 2020

“Don’t worry about those Chinese spies,” said the FBI, “we leaked some nonsense about Russian disinformation to CNN.” — Slough of Despond (@sloughdespond) December 15, 2020

FBI now is Fang BI — Ursula (@jiangtianzi) December 15, 2020

What the F is going on with the FBI? They are a complete mess of an organization politicized in every which way possible. — LoneStar01 (@lonestar015) December 15, 2020

The @FBI is compromised — end quote sloth (@averagelookin14) December 15, 2020

FBI is PROTECTING Swalwell. Period. #SwampRat — Charles Hodge (@94c2500) December 15, 2020

Just another example why the establishment wants Trump out so bad. The longer he’s in office the more he exposes. FBI needs cleaning out. — Candice 🇺🇸 (@bornintheUSA76) December 15, 2020

No one trusts the @FBI anymore… — BluSpd Chief (@BlueSpeed1997) December 15, 2020

Rescheduled for January 21st I bet! — Eddie J 🇺🇸 (@eddiej75) December 15, 2020

They will stall until Biden is inaugurated then this will just go away. — Elizabeth (@Condorian2487) December 15, 2020

Delay delay delay. They are counting on Biden being president so they can drop it — Democrats Cheated Dr. Join Rebo🐾🐾🐾 (@JoinRebo) December 15, 2020

The media’s already dropped it. Like CNN’s Brian Stelter has informed us, “journalism is all about proportionality.” You don’t want to turn into Fox News and cover a Democratic scandal too much.

