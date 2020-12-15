https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fd9b070fcf548787c0262e2
Fashion executive Peter Nygard was arrested in Canada and faces extradition to the United States for sex trafficking and other crimes similar to the accusations leveled against infamous sex offender J…
While looking at Florida’s COVID-19 death tally, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports that it found a pattern suggesting the state “manipulated a backlog of unrecorded fatalities” so that ahead of t…
Officials in New York City, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania were among those urging people to be cautious as a major winter storm could dump a foot of snow on the region….
Australia has launched a World Trade Organization probe into Chinese trade levies – hiked beyond 80 percent last spring – Canberra’s commerce chief said, as rising tensions between the two sides conti…
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is contracted to receive up to 168,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before the end of December, pending approval by Canada’s health regulator…