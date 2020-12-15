https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/15/rev-raphael-warnocks-profile-photo-tool-goes-horribly-but-hilariously-wrong/

Rev. Raphael Warnock just released a number of frames and an online tool to make it easy for his supporters to create social media profile photos that show their support of the Georgia Dem. . .

. . .and this was a HUGE mistake:

Trending

Twitter, do your thing! Here are some of the funniest ones we’ve seen so far:

Keep ’em coming!

***

Tags: Warnock

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...