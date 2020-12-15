https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/lung-cancer/2020/12/15/id/1001726

Rush Limbaugh told his radio audience on Tuesday “every day remains a gift” as he battles terminal lung cancer.

“You know, I wake up every morning, and I thank God that I did,” said Limbaugh, who announced in October that treatments for his late-stage lung cancer no longer are containing the cancer.

Limbaugh opened his broadcast apologizing for having been off the air.

“I remember mentioning at the very beginning of this that there were going to be random days where I would just need to take off,” he said, “And the last couple have been in that category. I had some medical challenges, but that was to be expected, dealing with them.”

The 69-year-old announced on Feb. 3 he had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom the next night by President Donald Trump during his State of the Union address.

Limbaugh said there will likely be more days that he needs to take off to rest, “But the fact that I’m able to get back here and be with you is a genuine blessing, and I appreciate it and I appreciate your understanding throughout all of this”

“And so the bottom line is that every day is a gift,” he said, “And even on those days where I’m not able to get here, realize that I wish I could be. And that when those days occur, that I will do what I can to get back as quickly as is possible.”

