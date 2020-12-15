https://www.oann.com/seb-says-media-report-on-u-s-probe-not-very-new-to-us-spokesman/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=seb-says-media-report-on-u-s-probe-not-very-new-to-us-spokesman

December 15, 2020

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden’s SEB said Tuesday’s media report on U.S. authorities investigating it over possible breaches of anti-money laundering regulations was not new information to the bank.

“We said in our Q3 report that we had received questions from U.S authorities, so this is not very new to us,” a spokesman said.

He added that the bank had not been made aware of any actual accusations against it.

The Justice Department and the FBI in the United States are investigating Nordic banks SEB, Swedbank and Danske Bank over possible breaches of anti-money laundering regulations, Swedish daily Dagens Industri said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, Editing by Simon Johnson)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

