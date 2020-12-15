https://hannity.com/media-room/sen-johnson-on-hannity-joe-biden-lied-to-the-public-about-ties-to-communist-china/
SEN JOHNSON on HANNITY: Joe Biden Lied to the Public About Ties to Communist China
Speaking during his opening monologue on ‘Hannity’ Monday night, Sean weighed-in on the escalating corruption scandal surrounding Hunter Biden; asking of the Biden family is “compromised” by China, the Ukraine, or Russia.
The post SEN JOHNSON on HANNITY: Joe Biden Lied to the Public About Ties to Communist China appeared first on Sean Hannity.