President Trump is our President. He is not going to allow Communists to take over the United States.

Per an article at the Western Journal on Sunday, Sidney Powell is building a RICO case against voting machine companies Dominion and Smartmatic :

Attorney Sidney Powell says that her battle over the Nov. 3 election is far from over, saying that the evidence she is gathering could turn into a major racketeering case under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act… …Four names, she said, were central to her investigation: Jorge Rodriguez, a former minister for communications for Venezuela; Khalil Majid Mazzoub, whom Powell identified as a link to the U.S.-designated terrorist group Hezbollah; Gustavo Reyes-Zumeta, a computer programmer; and Antonio Mugica, CEO of the elections technology company Smartmatic, which has been linked in some accounts to Dominion Voting Systems.

Here are some comments from Powell on Lou Dobbs Thursday night:

President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani prosecuted RICO cases against the mafia. In his prosecutor days Giuliani used RICO laws against the mafia and then against white collar criminals.

This subject came up in the Arizona hearings where Arizona Representative Mark Finchem raised the topic:

“It’s exceedingly hard for me to place a label on what we’ve heard other than racketeering. Good old-fashioned mobster racketeering.”#ArizonaHearing pic.twitter.com/b3ZI59WPW7 — Mark Finchem (@MarkFinchem) December 5, 2020

If there was a RICO case against a group colluding against the United States of American would it stop with Dominion and Smartmatic?

Dilbert creator Scott Adams discussed this recently in a tweet:

Hypothetically, if the mainstream media and the fifty past and present intel professionals who defended Hunter Biden were knowingly protecting his ongoing criminal enterprise, would that make it a RICO case? — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) December 10, 2020

Certainly the media is aligned with the Communists – Powell even tweeted about this:

Important #Truth

U.S. media is pure propaganda

Social media is run by #Communists who demand control of speech & thought

Our #election was criminally #rigged#WeThePeople won & voted for freedom in #LANDSLIDE

Evidence uploaded in #SupremeCourt filings at https://t.co/173MnvRx0S — Sidney Powell (@SidneyPowell1) December 13, 2020

This does not look good for Dominion, Smartmatic, China and those working with them within our borders.

