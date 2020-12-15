https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/face-masks-covid-19-house-speaker/2020/12/15/id/1001730

House members now are required to wear masks while speaking on the chamber’s floor, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Tuesday.

“Members will not be recognized unless they are wearing a mask and recognition will be withdrawn if they remove the mask while speaking,” Pelosi announced Tuesday. “The chair appreciates the continued attention of all members and staff to these principles.”

Masks previously were required to enter the chamber but could be removed when speaking on the House floor. It was felt people with hearing issues would be unable to read lips while watching proceedings on television, per CBS News.

Pelosi announced the updated restrictions as she presided over a pro forma session.

The Hill reported at least 36 members overall in the House and Senate have tested positive for COVID-19, with 15 of those members testing positive since November.

Many House and Senate members fall into a high-risk group due to their age. Widespread testing at the Capitol was made available recently.

The Speaker has increased COVID-19-related safety measures gradually since the outbreak began.

Democrats voted to allow members to vote by proxy instead of showing up in person earlier in the year. Pelosi now is considering remote voting via secure electronic devices.

With the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine being distributed and a Moderna vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration, it has not been decided members of Congress will receive the vaccine.

