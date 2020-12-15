http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/B5yY-XuwkOg/

For his first sit-down interview since being named president-elect, Joe Biden has chosen a comedian, not a journalist, to conduct what will likely be a breezy chat with few if any difficult questions.

Joe Biden and Jill Biden are scheduled to appear Thursday on CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, according to a network press release. It will mark the sixth time that Joe Biden has appeared on Colbert’s show, which is a popular stop for Democratic politicians looking for a friendly face and little pushback.

Biden’s first visit was in 2015, and his most recent was in May during the presidential campaign, CBS said.

Stephen Colbert recently hosted former president Barack Obama, who was promoting his latest book, A Promised Land. During that interview, Colbert gave Obama free rein to mock President Donald Trump. Obama clained that the president cheats at golf and exceeded his worst fears.

Earlier this month, Colbert compared President Trump to “herpes,” saying he “might be something that never fully goes away,” and that “there might be blossomings of him” in the future.

Colbert recently joked about Joe Biden’s foot injury, which Biden bizarrely claimed happened when he was stepping out of the shower and trying to pull his dog’s tail at the same time.

“It’s starting to feel like the dog wasn’t really much of a factor here. Is this going to be a trend throughout the whole presidency?” Colbert reportedly said. “I got bad news about the single-payer health plan, you see, my dog stepped on the keyboard, long story short, Blue Cross owns all your organs. Bad dog!”

