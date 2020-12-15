https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/ncaa?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Supreme Court agreed Wednesday to take up a dispute between the National Collegiate Athletic Association and a group that argues the NCAA’s rules on paying college student-athletes violate federal antitrust law.

The court said it would consider the appeal by the NCAA, a body composed of more than 1,200 schools and conferences that sets the rules for college athletics, according to CBS News.

The lower court decision was made by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court Appeals, which found limits on benefits to college basketball and football players related to their education restricted competition under federal law.

A group of football and men’s and women’s basketball players filed the lawsuit against the NCAA and the largest athletic conferences challenging the rules restricting student-athlete compensation

The case, which was consolidated with a similar dispute brought by the major athletic conferences, including the Power 5: Big Ten, Big 12, Atlantic Coast Conference, PAC-12 and Southeastern Conference, the network also reports.