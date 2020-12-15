https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fd98640fcf548787c025e39

“We acknowledge that we meet on stolen land.” The above quote kicks off a contemptible “White Privilege” PowerPoint presentation that the San Diego Unified……

Flagrant election cheating in several swing states, it seems, is of no interest to the self-appointed watchdogs of American democracy or even to those……

(SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST) — Scientists in Japan said on Tuesday they were left “speechless” when they saw how much asteroid dust was inside a capsule delivered by the Hayabusa-2 space probe in an un…

L.A.’s newest City Council members, Nithya Raman and Mark Ridley-Thomas, were sworn in Tuesday and City Council President Nury Martinez was reelected….

100 Percent Fed Up – With the media’s non-stop efforts to coronate Basement Joe as our next president, and the efforts of activist judges to discredit brave whistleblowers who’ve come forward to share…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...