The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear a lawsuit brought by Texas and joined by 18 others against four swing states because the Washington establishment wants to get rid of President Donald Trump, contends talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh.

“There isn’t an entity in the American Deep State, Washington establishment, whatever, that doesn’t want to get rid of Donald Trump, including enough justices on the Supreme Court,” he told his listeners on Tuesday.

“The bottom line is that this is the best chance they’ve ever had to get rid of Trump and they’re not gonna hear these cases. They want him gone. It’s no more — in my humble estimation — no more complicated than that,” he said.

Limbaugh argued the Supreme Court “can break any precedent it wants any time it wants down the line, depending on if they get a case that they want to hear, if they get a case that they want to decide.”

The Texas case was based on evidence that state officials in the four battleground states unconstitutionally changed their laws, opening the door to fraud that skewed the election results, which ultimately disenfranchised Texas voters.

The high court refused to hear the case, claiming Texas “lacked standing.” Two justices, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, wanted to take it, arguing the Supreme Court is the place of “original jurisdiction” for disputes between states.

Limbaugh was asked Tuesday whether it is impossible to bring an election lawsuit.

“No, I don’t think that’s what [they are] saying because if it’s a case they wanted to take, they would take it,” he said. “You know, a friend of mine sent me a note after the Supreme Court refused to hear the Texas case. And the note is, ‘Supreme Court just said that a state that cheats in a national election, which screws everybody in the nation, is the only entity that’s allowed to do anything about it? It’s asinine. It’s like saying the only person who can prosecute a murder is the murderer.”

He said his friend’s point is that the Supreme Court “said we cannot allow one state to start suing other states because it would soon be out of control and so forth.”

“I think there’s a common denominator in all this that people — I mean you know this, but you may not have put it in your equation.”

