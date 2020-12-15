https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/15/talk-to-the-hand-little-man-jim-acosta-tries-and-fails-miserably-to-bully-kayleigh-mcenany-and-were-here-to-point-and-laugh-watch/

We suppose Jim Acosta needs to make the most out of what he assumes is left of the Trump administration and get some weak-a*s shots in at Kayleigh McEnany. If Trump truly is done in January, Acosta will go back to being just another irrelevant hack who covers the Democrat in the White House like any other water carrier in the mainstream media. He will no longer be the story anymore … wonder if his ego will be able to bear it.

Then again, Kayleigh really did hammer them today over Eric Swalwell and his ‘Gang Fang’:

This is one of the most savage moments from @kayleighmcenany EVER. None of the reporters in the room asked her about the Chinese spy in Eric Swalwell’s office, so she brought it up herself. And boy, did she bring the receipts with her… WATCH: https://t.co/GrEnAU62Wc — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) December 15, 2020

Of course they didn’t ask her, they need to protect Swalwell at all costs.

It must’ve gotten under Jim’s shiny thin skin because he tried to pick a fight with her on her way out.

What sort of loser does this?

That’s a rhetorical question:

Jim Acosta attempting to bully @PressSec as she leaves the room wins the “Inadequate Man of the Year” award. pic.twitter.com/UnQMFt22wE — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) December 15, 2020

Not happening, Jim.

Like this if you think Jim Acosta is the biggest piece of reporter garbage OUT THERE. — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) December 15, 2020

Jim Acosta is not a journalist. He is a propagandist. — Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) December 15, 2020

Jim Acosta is very upset Kayleigh didn’t call on him the entire time. https://t.co/HdrxKxCAEm — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) December 15, 2020

THIS is why jim acosta is an asshole https://t.co/cWesxgqJJ3 — Shannon Fenner (@ShannonFenner3) December 15, 2020

And he always will be.

***

