https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/15/teachers-union-adopts-black-lives-matter-at-school-resolution-calling-for-disrupting-the-nuclear-family/

As Twitchy mentioned Monday, writer Noah Berlatsky proclaimed that parents are an oppressive class like rich people or white people, and further cited Marx and Engels and their distrust of the nuclear family.

As we also mentioned in that post, it didn’t take long for corporations and sports franchises to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement, despite the full agenda of the organization, written by self-described Marxists who wanted to disrupt the nuclear family. We missed this news back in November, but Heimish Conservative offered it as Exhibit A in the argument that “parents are tyrants” is already conventional wisdom in academia:

Wesley Yang, columnist for Tablet Magazine, reported in November that the New York City teachers’ union had adopted its proposed “Black Lives Matter at School” resolution, and it goes all in.

The resolution includes the 13 guiding principles of the Black Lives Matter movement, including Black Villages:

We are committed to disrupting the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and “villages” that collectively care for one another, and especially “our” children to the degree that mothers, parents and children are comfortable.

There is no nuclear family structure “requirement.” And what’s with the scare-quotes around “our” children?

Hey, look, it’s Robin DiAngelo, author of “White Fragility,” talking about deconstructing white privilege.

“The Cosby Show”? Berlatsky mentioned that in his thread Monday, saying, “Nobody on here believes child abuse exists, apparently. Life is all like the Cosby show.”

People really ought to take a much close look at the full agenda of Black Lives Matter. Before it’s too late? Or is it already too late?

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...