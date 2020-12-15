https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/15/teachers-union-adopts-black-lives-matter-at-school-resolution-calling-for-disrupting-the-nuclear-family/

As Twitchy mentioned Monday, writer Noah Berlatsky proclaimed that parents are an oppressive class like rich people or white people, and further cited Marx and Engels and their distrust of the nuclear family.

This is one of the stupidest things I have ever heard. Which means it will be conventional wisdom in academia by 2024. https://t.co/WVcJbjTyih — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 15, 2020

As we also mentioned in that post, it didn’t take long for corporations and sports franchises to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement, despite the full agenda of the organization, written by self-described Marxists who wanted to disrupt the nuclear family. We missed this news back in November, but Heimish Conservative offered it as Exhibit A in the argument that “parents are tyrants” is already conventional wisdom in academia:

2024?!! That is a very optimistic timeline. Exhibit A:https://t.co/2RpfNpUIIs — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) December 15, 2020

Wesley Yang, columnist for Tablet Magazine, reported in November that the New York City teachers’ union had adopted its proposed “Black Lives Matter at School” resolution, and it goes all in.

NYC teachers union passes “Black Lives Matter at School” resolution calling for, among many other things, “disrupting the Western-prescribed nuclear family.” https://t.co/2d23y4NVBY pic.twitter.com/kPlOkO0SZ9 — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) November 19, 2020

The resolution includes the 13 guiding principles of the Black Lives Matter movement, including Black Villages:

We are committed to disrupting the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and “villages” that collectively care for one another, and especially “our” children to the degree that mothers, parents and children are comfortable.

There is no nuclear family structure “requirement.” And what’s with the scare-quotes around “our” children?

The disruption of course happened long ago. Calling it an act of liberation from Western oppression is what’s (relatively) new. Stating that collective care should happen “to the extent that mothers, parents and children are comfortable” is a curious touch. — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) November 19, 2020

The recently introduced framework for the “Culturally Sustaining-Responsive Education” that the resolution affirms seeks a transformation of the way students are taught with a heavy emphasis on “power and privilege,” and “decentering dominant ideologies” https://t.co/Ln4g4CFFum pic.twitter.com/d7TBJ1ERFQ — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) November 19, 2020

It’s really not just “It Takes a Village” or other things that sound familiar to you, but I get why one want to make it so. — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) November 19, 2020

The CSRE framework is so abstract and jargon-ridden that it’s hard to say what it actually means in practice. A strong suspicion of traditional modes of evaluation (grades, tests) and deference toward “other ways of knowing” pervades the whole document. — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) November 19, 2020

In practice, you can see writing hip-hop lyrics as a way to get an A in English, for instance. (If grades are given at all.) But there will also be explicit lessons in power and privilege and oppression. — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) November 19, 2020

It’s hard not seeing these very abstract directives being turned in practice by workaday public school teachers into extremely rigid and dogmatic exercises in repeating political slogans pic.twitter.com/7yv4uk2Kdf — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) November 20, 2020

Such as this page of “white culture” that appeared on the website of the National African American History Museum until being replaced this summer after attracting online controversy: pic.twitter.com/ew7a1WQAgo — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) November 20, 2020

btw that page of “white culture” was subsequently replaced by a page on “whiteness” linked here: https://t.co/LeAY2gAYrv pic.twitter.com/57hDNXpexa — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) November 20, 2020

Hey, look, it’s Robin DiAngelo, author of “White Fragility,” talking about deconstructing white privilege.

Orlando Patterson on the myth of the hood and the reality of black social isolation pic.twitter.com/yaAHG9hg5N — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) December 15, 2020

“The Cosby Show”? Berlatsky mentioned that in his thread Monday, saying, “Nobody on here believes child abuse exists, apparently. Life is all like the Cosby show.”

Patterson is not the be all and end all on the subject, but he is a careful empirical practitioner who backs up all his conclusions with extensive and rigorous survey data — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) December 15, 2020

The “Cosby as symbol of American fatherhood” and where it eventually went has really not been fully processed — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) December 15, 2020

One thing it does is seem to confirm what MacKinnonite feminists regard as the true face of patriarchy — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) December 15, 2020

Tbf, says it wishes to disrupt the ‘requirement’ – unclear whether they regard the nuclear family as invalid per se. — berezina (@berezina) December 15, 2020

It means asserting that it’s no better or worse and is quite unmistakable that insisting that it should be valorized over other arrangements is oppression — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) December 15, 2020

My paper on family structure and macro outcomes is forthcoming in the journal of social science history. Whoever wrote that curriculum won’t care for it. — Dan Seligson (@DanSeligson) December 15, 2020

Research is clear: Kids from 2-parent families tend to do much better academically than kids from single-parent households. So rather than confront this hard reality, they’d rather define it away under the guise of woke righteousness. — howardrgold (@howardrgold1) December 15, 2020

It is undeniable. Economically speaking two parents are generally better than one. Furthermore, given what we know about how economics measurably improves a multitude of life outcomes why are we even having to discuss this? What a shambles. — Mark Ambler (@VeteranGamerUK) December 15, 2020

Another nail in the coffin of legacy education. Homeschooling – and the new commercial digital solutions that are probably in preparation right now – are going to attract an increasing segment of students. — Harry Iraethin (@IraethinHarry) December 15, 2020

The NYC teachers union should be broken up immediately. — Art Vandelay (Importer/Exporter) (@LJS527) December 15, 2020

People really ought to take a much close look at the full agenda of Black Lives Matter. Before it’s too late? Or is it already too late?

