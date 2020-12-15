https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/texas-attorney-general-paxton-files-anti-trust-suit-against-google?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Wednesday that his office has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google alleging the internet search engine behemoth of predatory advertising tactics.

Paxton, a Republican, announced in his a Twitter post his intentions to file the suit. He said Google has engaged in “anti-competitive conduct, exclusionary practices and deceptive misrepresentation.” Politico reports the suit has been filed.

It’s unclear in which court the suit was filed because the full complaint had yet to be made publicly as of Wednesday afternoon.

The suit follows a recent lawsuit by the Justice Department alleging Google has illegally maintained a monopoly in online general search services by cutting off competitors from key distribution channels, according to NBC.com.

The website also reports nine Republican-led states as co-plaintiffs: Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota and Utah.

“If the free market were a baseball game, Google positioned itself as the pitcher, the batter and the umpire,” Paxton says in video on Twitter post announcing the suit.

