Texas shows its stuff.

Texas delegates for the 2020 election voted yesterday for President Trump then they approved a resolution to condemn the lack of action by the Supreme Court for throwing out the recent Texas lawsuit:

TX presidential electors cast all 38 votes for Trump & Pence… they also voted to “condemn” SCOTUS tossing out TX election lawsuit. #txlege https://t.co/L5JLzLk7Jm — Wes Rapaport (@wesrap) December 15, 2020

A local NBC News affiliate reported the following in the middle of their garbage reporting on Biden:

During Monday’s meeting of the Texas members of the electoral college, the state’s electors approved a resolution by a vote of 34 to 4 to “condemn the lack of action by United State Supreme Court” for tossing out the lawsuit, which was filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. The resolution was introduced by Congressional District 10’s Mark Ramsey, of Spring. Titled “Defending the Integrity of Our Constitution, Our Elections and These United States,” the resolution called on the members of the Electoral College for the state legislatures of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, George and Michigan—the states at the center of Paxton’s lawsuit—to “convene and appoint their electors in accordance with the true constitutional vote of the people, or if undeterminable by appointing their electors directly.”

See video below (please ignore Big Media bias from this local NBC News affiliate):

Congratulations to the honest and courageous delegates in Texas.

