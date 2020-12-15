https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/culmination-lefts-pride/

(AMERICAN GREATNESS) — In the 10th chapter of Ecclesiastes we read, “The beginning of human pride is to forsake the Lord; the heart has withdrawn from its Maker. For the beginning of pride is sin; and the one who clings to it pours out abominations. The Lord overthrows the thrones of rulers; and enthrones the lowly in their place.”

Since time immemorial humans have tried—through their own arrogance and supposed knowledge—to supplant the all-knowing God to become godlike.

It is first recorded in the early chapters of Genesis with a tempting bite from the forbidden fruit in the Garden of Eden.

Over and over again, in biblical literature and in subsequent history, we find the same aberrant phenomenon repeating itself.

