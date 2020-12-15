https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/election-climax-battle-freedom-communism-good-evil-lin-wood-claims-president-trump-going-clean-things/

Be not afraid – President Trump is going to clean things up.

Lin Wood shared that President Trump is going to clean up the swamp and address the massive corruption coming into our country from China:

Wood then shared that this election was a climax between good and evil and President Trump is will take action. He is a genius:

Wood next pointed out how our Big Media has become an arm of the CCP. Not one Big Media entity reported on the results of the Dominion voting machine forensic audit from yesterday that showed unheard of fraud: transferring of votes to Biden, sending records to God knows where (China) for adjudication (moving to Biden), and many, many other issues unheard of in a well controlled environment:

Wood then blasted the Republican Governor and Secretary of State in Georgia:

It’s not too late.  There is much more coming.

