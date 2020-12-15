https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/election-climax-battle-freedom-communism-good-evil-lin-wood-claims-president-trump-going-clean-things/

Be not afraid – President Trump is going to clean things up.

Lin Wood shared that President Trump is going to clean up the swamp and address the massive corruption coming into our country from China:

America is in dire need of a good housecleaning. Way too much corruption & greed. @realDonaldTrump is going to clean it up for We The People. Steady. “But now the LORD my God hath given me rest on every side, so that there is neither adversary nor evil occurrent.”

– 1 Kings 5:4 pic.twitter.com/JPZHFJiQhM — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 15, 2020

Wood then shared that this election was a climax between good and evil and President Trump is will take action. He is a genius:

I agree 100% with this statement in well-written editorial: “This election is the climax of the battle between freedom and communism, between good and evil.” I am also 100% certain @realDonaldTrump will take action. Trump is a genius. He has a plan.https://t.co/Xa7Wb1FpHs — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 15, 2020

Wood next pointed out how our Big Media has become an arm of the CCP. Not one Big Media entity reported on the results of the Dominion voting machine forensic audit from yesterday that showed unheard of fraud: transferring of votes to Biden, sending records to God knows where (China) for adjudication (moving to Biden), and many, many other issues unheard of in a well controlled environment:

Communist propaganda tools are NEVER allowed to speak truth. Go to @OANN , @newsmax or @EpochTimes. They are not owned, operated, or controlled by Communists or Communist sympathizers.#FightBack Against CCP https://t.co/mUxUwFAOVC — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 15, 2020

Wood then blasted the Republican Governor and Secretary of State in Georgia:

President Trump @realDonaldTrump is a genuinely good man. He does not really like to fire people. I bet he dislikes putting people in jail, especially “Republicans.” He gave @BrianKempGA & @GaSecofState every chance to get it right. They refused. They will soon be going to jail. pic.twitter.com/7PMBLc8L2N — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 15, 2020

It’s not too late. There is much more coming.

