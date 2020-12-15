https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/15/this-is-moronic-msnbc-analyst-says-you-shouldnt-be-traveling-even-after-having-the-covid-19-vaccine/

It looks like the lockdown is never going to end, and why should it? The people who make the decisions aren’t affected, so why change? As you know, the first Americans are getting the COVID-19 vaccine that just about everyone in the media said wouldn’t be ready by the end of the year, but don’t think that’s a license to move around freely. According to MSNBC analyst Dr. Vin Gupta, just because you’ve had your two doses of the vaccine doesn’t mean you should be traveling.

As one of the first vaccinated people in New Haven is planning on traveling after the second dose, @VinGuptaMD reacts: “Just because you get vaccinated after the second dose does not mean you should be traveling. … You could still get infected and pass it along to others.” pic.twitter.com/HXTSTt95bS — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) December 15, 2020

“Everything still applies until all of us gets that two-dose regimen. We don’t think that’ll happen til June or July.” — @VinGuptaMD — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) December 15, 2020

“Right now, we still don’t have definitive proof that vaccination protects you from any type of infection, just the severe forms of illness that lead you to the ICU.” @VinGuptaMD

#MTPDaily — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) December 15, 2020

Hahaha 🤣 Wait wut? — Kevin Kahn (@Kahn4C) December 15, 2020

The vaccine is going to finally allow us to hide in our holes while vaccinated. — HughGFalyor (@HughGFalyor) December 15, 2020

See this makes me trust the vaccine a little less. Like Why the AF would I take this vaccine if I’m still going to be stuck at home. — Anti Viral A 😉 (@anewjusta) December 15, 2020

Umm…you can’t keep moving the goal posts. It feels like too many in this country continue to think that we can control everything, especially through govt. I think this phrase applies: “The moment you realize you’re not actually in control is the moment of true freedom” 🤔 — 🎄Doc_the_halls🎁 (@MikeHoward98) December 15, 2020

Controlavirus!! — Dr Suzanne A Chump 🇺🇸 (@suzannehof) December 15, 2020

It was never about a pandemic, it’s all about control. — Jerry Senderson 🇺🇸 (@JerrySenderson) December 15, 2020

Im so confused!!! — A Fellow Human Being (@KMPOMGIDK) December 15, 2020

At some point we have to create a line and definition as to what “normal” is and draw that line. It can’t be “just because you do this/that” anymore. At some point something has to be enough so people can start supporting their families again. — Justin Warren (@Futurechaser24) December 15, 2020

Then what is the point…? — harry p. (@harry_p_GAI) December 15, 2020

So….we are locking down forever, then. Good to know. — Wartime Consigliere (@1991Spartan) December 15, 2020

This is moronic. There are two endpoints to this pandemic for people. They get the disease or they get the vaccine. If you want a sense of how badly the elites want us trapped, observe how people like this talk. If a vaccine isn’t enough to get us back to normal, what will be? https://t.co/0Ez1Rl55wE — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) December 15, 2020

NOTHING. That’s their answer. — Laura (@NonsenseEnd) December 15, 2020

If you can still get infected after the full vaccine regimen and pass the disease along, the vaccine is not effective the way they claim it is. (That is unless the goal of the vaccine is to make everyone Typhoid Mary.) — Another Monotreme (@PlatzLair) December 15, 2020

The vaccine is as effective as we think it is. The endpoint of the study was proving a strong immune response and fewer symptomatic infections. The vaccine is highly successful at that. I guarantee that means the vast majority of recipients are not going to transmit it either. — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) December 15, 2020

Isn’t the whole point of a vaccine to prevent us from getting infected and passing it on to others? If it doesn’t do that then how is it an effective vaccine? — Robert Bruce (@CircletofGold) December 15, 2020

It will absolutely do those things. — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) December 15, 2020

If you wanted to convince people NOT to get the vaccination, seems like telling them they could still get it / give it after the shots would be an excellent way to do it. — GaryATX (@GaryATX787) December 15, 2020

My non-medical professional understanding is that the first dose provides short term immunity and the second is for long term. Why the heck can’t you resume normal life after the first dose if that is the case? — Ron Gee (@Iron_Gecko) December 15, 2020

It’s fairly obvious that they have no intention of letting us return to normal. — Business Master Crapplefratz (@Crapplefratz) December 15, 2020

Its the continuous moving the goal posts. No better way to keep us dependent on government then doing things “for our own good” — Dr. Pres-Elect Destructoe (@SchaveChad) December 15, 2020

Complete and total control over every aspect of our lives. — SharpieEraser (@SharpieEraser) December 15, 2020

Imagine if we treated all illness this way. Our country would cease to exist. — Jon Katz (@JonKatzShow) December 15, 2020

Complete subjugation. — SchmuckGary (@SchmuckGary) December 15, 2020

The idea that an person immunized with one of these outstanding vaccines is somehow going to be a meaningful risk to others as an asymptomatic spreader is ridiculous bullshit. They will actually be extremely unlikely to do so and that’s what society will have to be content with. — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) December 15, 2020

Does @VinGuptaMD even understand vaccination science? — Dr. Kay Taylor (@KayTaylor3) December 15, 2020

No — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) December 15, 2020

At least the media will stop reporting COVID-19 deaths after Inauguration Day.

