To no one’s surprise, Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson was backed for her current position by a George Soros connected entity.

Michigan Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson, has a storied history of corruption. We first heard of her when she misprinted military ballots and removed President Trump from the ballots in the 2020 election. The President knew this was intentional and let the world know it:

Maybe when she messed with the military ballots, Benson knew that Michigan military ballots would all be bastardized in Detroit anyways the day following the election, and updated to record Joe Biden for President:

Most recently Benson intervened in the Dominion case in Northern Michigan in Antrim County. For some reason Democrats in the state and the nation didn’t want Americans to know what the Dominion voting machines were doing with ballots in the 2020 election. Fortunately, a judge who first agreed to having Benson join the case and delay the audit results from being released, ruled today to release the results of the audit. After the report was released, we could see why Benson wanted it kept hidden:

The Michigan Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson, is without question a Soros-backed Secretary of State. She was backed for Michigan’s Secretary of State by Soros’s “Secretary of State Project” (SOSP) back in 2009 and 2010. She lost but then she won in 2018. By then the SOSP had been disbanded. It was replaced by the iVOTE Project.

Matthew Vadum is the expert on corrupt non-profits like the many that are related to George Soros, was originally with the Capital Research Center. He’s been tracking George Soros for years. In 2009 Vadum shared:

A group backed by Soros is gearing up to steal the 2012 election for President Obama and congressional Democrats by installing left-wing Democrats as secretaries of state across the nation. From such posts, secretaries of state can help tilt the electoral playing field. This is, of course, is the same Soros, the same hyperpolitical left-wing philanthropist who makes no secret of his intention to destroy capitalism. In an interview with Der Spiegel last year, Soros said European-style socialism “is exactly what we need now. I am against market fundamentalism. I think this propaganda that government involvement is always bad has been very successful — but also very harmful to our society.” The vehicle for this planned hijacking of democracy is a below-the-radar non-federal “527” group called the Secretary of State Project (SoS Project). The entity can accept unlimited financial contributions and doesn’t have to disclose them publicly until well after the election…. …SoS Project is also endorsing Jocelyn Benson, candidate for secretary of state in Michigan, whom it lauds as an “[e]lection law scholar and community organizer.” Benson is a candidate ACORN would love. The bio SoS Project provides credits Benson with running a 2004 “voter protection campaign in 21 states, deploying 17,000 trained election law lawyers.” Last year in Michigan, she helped to lead the fight to stop the Republican secretary of state “from disenfranchising voters who were victims of home foreclosures.” Assuming the desperately mismanaged Michigan continues to exist through Election Day next year, count on the desperately evil ACORN endorsing Benson.”

Matthew Vadum 2010 wrote:

“Jocelyn Benson, defeated candidate for secretary of state in Michigan, was lauded by the SoS Project as an “[e]lection law scholar and community organizer.” Benson hardly needed the help: she raised at least $802,273, according to state campaign filings.”

According to Redstate:

The “Secretary of State Project“ was an American non-profit, progressive 527 political action committee focused on electing reform-minded progressive Secretaries of State in battleground states, who typically oversee the election process. The Project was funded by George Soros and members of the Democracy Alliance… …The Michigan Secretary of State is Jocelyn Benson, a 43-year-old Harvard educated attorney. Noteworthy is a professional life of liberal and progressive activism on voting rights issues. Before going to law school, Benson earned a Master’s at Magdalen College, Oxford, in the United Kingdom, conducting research into the sociological implications of white supremacy and neo-Nazism. Upon returning to the US, she lived and worked in Montgomery, Alabama, where she worked for the Southern Poverty Law Center as an investigative journalist, researching white supremacist and neo-Nazi organizations. She also worked as a summer associate for voting rights and election law for the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. At Harvard Law School she was editor of the Harvard Civil Rights-Civil Liberties Law Review. From 2002–2004, she served as the Voting Rights Policy Coordinator of the Harvard Civil Rights Project, a non-profit organization that sought to link academic research to civil rights advocacy efforts. When elected in 2018, she became the first Democrat to occupy the Secretary of State’s Office in Michigan since 1994. It was in Detroit where election observers were kept at a distance, and their ability to watch the vote counting was obscured by paper placed in windows.”

See more Benson’s bio here.

We are not sure if Benson was behind preventing Republican electors from entering the Michigan state capital today – but since it was nasty, chances are she was.

