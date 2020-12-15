https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/15/today-we-learned-that-getting-caught-masturbating-on-a-zoom-work-call-will-not-get-you-fired-from-cnn/

LOL New York Times. WTF is this?

It’s a real mystery!

Did the NYT really need to explain this to their readers?

It’s like the blue-checks are outdoing one another to come up with descriptions of what happened:

And:

But as bad as this profile is for the NYT’s reputation. . .

. . .CNN comes out if looking EVEN WORSE. How in the hell is Toobin STILL CNN’s “chief legal analyst”? Emphasis ours:

It’s unclear if, when or how Mr. Toobin will return to public life. He is on leave from CNN, whose executives are unwilling to discuss his future. (A spokeswoman confirmed that he remains the network’s chief legal analyst but would not comment further.) Three CNN employees say that network president, Jeff Zucker, is a big fan of Mr. Toobin’s and a believer in second chances. But Mr. Zucker may be leaving CNN in 2021, making his opinion perhaps irrelevant.

In summary, this was a firable offense at the New Yorker but not at CNN. Maybe CNN’s intrepid media reporter, Brian Stelter, can take a swing at this one?

