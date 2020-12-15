http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ogIl2BMtXr0/

Police in Mississippi have arrested one suspect after a toddler was abandoned outside a Goodwill store with a note and a change of clothes.

The two-year-old boy, who authorities have not identified publicly, was left behind at the Southaven donation center on Monday morning, the Southaven Police Department announced Monday.

Authorities said the toddler was dropped off by a man wearing a black cowboy hat and black jogging pants before he fled the scene on foot.

Police said the toddler had with him a plastic grocery bag containing a change of clothes and a handwritten note on a paper towel which read: “child abandoned… no phone number for mom.”

The boy was unable to give officers the name of his parents or family members or his name, Southaven police said in its statement on Facebook.

Surveillance video captured a man and a woman in a red vehicle they were driving when the child was abandoned.

A Goodwill employee told WREG that the man approached him and said that the boy’s mother could no longer care for him and then left.

Child Protective Services was contacted, and the child was taken to the police station.

Authorities were able to track down one of the suspects involved after receiving multiple tips from the community.

“We would like to thank all of the citizens who showed concern for the child, rest assured he is well, and being taken care of and will be reunited with family when CPS determines this is proper,” police chief Macon Moore said in a statement.

