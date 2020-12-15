https://www.dailywire.com/news/tom-cruise-explodes-at-crew-for-breaking-covid-rules-were-creating-thousands-of-jobs-you-motherfers

Actor Tom Cruise exploded on crew members that were on set of Mission Impossible 7 in the U.K. for allegedly violating coronavirus rules, saying that the movie is keeping thousands of people employed at a time when people are losing their homes and struggling to put food on the table.

Cruise’s rant at the crew came after some of them reportedly ignored social distancing guidelines when they huddled around a computer monitor.

“We are the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us!” Cruise screamed. “Because they believe in us and what we’re doing! I’m on the phone with every f***ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs you motherf***ers.”

“I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!” Cruise continued. “And if you don’t do it you’re fired, and I see you do it again and you’re f***ing gone. And if anyone on this crew does it that’s it, and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f***ing do it again. That’s it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f***ing homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That’s what I sleep with every night. The future of this f***ing industry!”

“So, I’m sorry I am beyond your apologies,” Cruise continued. “I have told you and now I want it and if you don’t do it you’re out. We are not shutting this f***ing movie down! Is it understood? If I see it again you’re f***ing gone and so are you. So, you’re going to cost him his job and if I see it on the set you’re gone and you’re gone. That’s it. Am I clear? Do you understand what I want? Do you understand the responsibility that you have? Because I will deal with your reason and if you can’t be reasonable and I can’t deal with your logic, you’re fired. That’s it. That is it. I trust you guys to be here. That’s it. That’s it guys. ”

Cruise’s rant comes after the movie started production again in September after “the Paramount feature was forced to radically change its shooting plans in February because of the coronavirus pandemic,” Deadline reported. “Speaking to the BBC … following the publication of British Film Commission safety protocols, first assistant director Tommy Gormley said he was ‘convinced’ that the Tom Cruise franchise can get back to work again in the next three months and be wrapped by May 2021.”

“We hope to start shooting again in September. We were days from shooting in Venice — we were right at the epicenter when it all kicked off — so we had to shut down in Venice where we were four or five days from shooting,” Gormley said. “We hope to restart in September, we hope to visit all the countries we planned to and look to do a big chunk of it back in the UK on the backlot and in the studio, so September through to end April/May is our targets. We are convinced we can do this.”

