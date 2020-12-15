https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/530400-tom-cruise-yells-at-mission-impossible-crew-over-breaking-covid

Tom Cruise unleashed on the “Mission: Impossible 7” crew for breaking COVID-19 rules on set, according to leaked audio obtained by The Sun.

The outburst began after the actor spotted two crew members standing too close to each other in front of a computer screen. Sources close to production confirmed the audio to Variety.

In the leaked audio, Cruise laid into the crew, saying the movie industry has been looking to the “Mission: Impossible 7” crew to set the standard for filming during the pandemic. He warned that anyone who broke COVID-19 protocols would be fired.

“I don’t ever want to see it again! Ever!” Cruise screamed. “And if you don’t do it, you’re fired, and I see you do it again you’re f—ing gone!”

Variety reported that “Mission: Impossible 7” was delayed in October after 12 people test positive on the set in Italy. Production reportedly resumed one week later, and returned to Britain two weeks ago.

Cruise has reportedly been strict about enforcing COVID-19 rules on set in Britain, according to the news outlet. He noted that the movie industry has taken a hit due to the pandemic.

“So I’m sorry, I’m beyond your apologies. I have told you and now I want it and if you don’t do it, you’re out!” Cruise said. “We are not shutting this f—ing movie down!”

Cruise also appears to single out certain crew members when he says “If I see it again, you’re f—-ing gone, and so are you. So you’re going to cost him his job, and if I see it on the set, you’re gone and you’re gone.”

Toward the end of the rant, Cruise tells the crew that he trusts them to follow the guidelines.

The Sun noted that Cruise has been seen wearing a mask on set and watching out for those who break the rules.

