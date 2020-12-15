https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/4877773/

Centers for Disease Control data shows it’s unnecessary for everyone to get vaccinated for the coronavirus, according to two prominent public health experts.

In light a trend that has begun in some states of falling COVID-19 death rates, Dr. Ramin Oskoui, one of the nation’s top cardiologists, was asked Tuesday by Fox News host Laura Ingraham whether or not getting getting vaccinated would be necessary.

“No it wouldn’t,” he said. “A vaccination creates artificial herd immunity. It looks like natural herd immunity’s already developing.”

Oskoui said that with a limited number of vaccine doses, they should be given “to the people that are high risk, and let’s see what happens in terms of side effects.”

Ingraham displayed CDC data from North Dakota, South Dakota and Iowa showing a dramatic drop in deaths of late that demonstrates the virus’ natural cycle.

The cycle, she said, “keeps repeating itself and yet we still have lockdowns, threats of new lockdowns and now (Bill) Gates and (Dr. Anthony) Fauci saying we’re not going to get back to our old lives, maybe in 2022.”

Dr. Harvey Risch, a professor of epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health and Yale School of Medicine, noted the CDC has said the number of people infected with the coronavirus is six times higher than the number of identified cases.

And most, he said, are asymptomatic.

That means, he said, that states such as North Dakota and South Dakota, which have had 100,000 to 115,000 cases per million already registered, are approaching herd immunity.

“They have gotten there,” he said. “They are tailing now out into the small numbers of a few hundred cases a day, and they’re going to be into the tens, in another two weeks, three weeks, they’ll be into the tens of cases per day, and they’re trailing up,” he said.

“They have passed through most of the epidemic,” he said.

“Other states are a little bit behind that,” Risch continued. “Some states haven’t even gotten there yet, but that’s where we are going,” he said.

See the interview:

Risch and Oskoui are among many health experts who decry the politicization of COVID-19 treatments such as the cheap, proven and widely available drugs hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin.

“You can hardly believe what anybody says anymore,” Risch said. “We’ve lost 300,000 lives in the United States because our government has basic told everyone to go home, stay home, and if you can’t breathe, go to the hospital.”

That’s not a form of treatment, he said, “it’s what we call therapeutic nihilism.”

He said the federal government, through the FDA, CDC and National Institutes of Health, have misrepresented the benefits of the drugs.

“These are drugs that everywhere else in the world they are being used very effectively,” he said.

Risch contends the COVID-19 mortality rate is five times lower in the Third World “because that’s all they can afford to do.”

“And we’re here twiddling our thumbs and telling everyone to stay home. It’s absurd,” he said.

Ingraham noted Oskoui was named by a psychiatrist in a New York Times op-ed titled “We must do more to stop dangerous doctors in pandemic.”

“Every time I’ve commented about masks being relatively ineffective, I’ve quoted the peer-reviewed literature,” he said.

Oskoui pointed to a recent study of Marines in Parris Island, South Carolina, published by the New England Journal of Medicine and another published by the Annals of Internal Medicine in which Danish workers found surgical masks did not protect the wearers against infection with the coronavirus in a large randomized clinical trial.

In May, the CDC issued guidance on nonpharmaceutical measures that also states masks lack efficacy.

Oskoui said in a Fox News interview in October that “lockdowns and mandatory mask mandates are probably slowing the onset of herd immunity.”

“We want people who are generally healthy to actually contract COVID if they do naturally,” he told Laura Ingraham.

He pointed out that, according to the CDC, if you’re under the age of 50, you have got a 99.95 chance of survival.

“You need herd immunity to develop and that’s going to be between about 50 and 66%,” he said. “Young healthy individuals get COVID, they get sick, they move on with their lives. For the vast, vast majority.”

He pointed to President Trump, in his 70s, who got COVID and “did beautifully.”

“I think we need to talk about fundamental issues, vitamin D, zinc,” he said.

“If you’re sick, quarantine. If you’re fragile, you’re vulnerable, again, stay safe, quarantine,” said Oskoui.

“But the rest of us have to get this society moving. This is a cruel experiment.”

