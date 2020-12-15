https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/530349-top-gop-lawmakers-call-for-swalwell-to-be-removed-from-intel

Top Republicans in the House are calling for Rep. Eric SwalwellEric Michael SwalwellRepublicans press FBI for briefing on efforts by Chinese government operatives to gain influence with lawmakers Eric Swalwell and the spy: A lesson in how China is undermining us Members of both parties hail Supreme Court decision MORE (D-Calif.) to be removed from the Intelligence Committee following reports that he was allegedly targeted by a woman believed to be a Chinese spy.

In a letter sent Tuesday to Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiOvernight Defense: US sanctions NATO ally Turkey over Russian defense system | Veterans groups, top Democrats call for Wilkie’s resignation | Gingrich, other Trump loyalists named to Pentagon board OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Countries roll out 2030 Paris Accord goals amid US absence | Biden eyes new EPA picks as Nichols reportedly falls from favor | Kerry faces big job on climate, US credibility Bipartisan group unveils two-part 8 billion coronavirus package MORE (D-Calif.), the lawmakers, including House Minority Whip Steve Scalise Stephen (Steve) Joseph ScaliseThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Mastercard – Today: Vaccine distribution starts, Electoral College meets. Sunday shows – Focus shifts to vaccine rollout Wallace grills Scalise on Texas lawsuit: ‘You were talking about disenfranchising the 10 million Biden voters’ MORE (R-La.) and House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyHouse Republicans who didn’t sign onto the Texas lawsuit Senate passes defense bill, setting up Trump veto fight The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – COVID-19 vaccine moves ahead. Congress? Not so much MORE (R-Wyo.), said Swalwell’s contacts posed a national security risk.

“Because of Rep. Swalwell’s position on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, his close interactions with Chinese intelligence services, however unintentional they may be, are an unacceptable national security risk,” they wrote.

It said the panel “handles some of the most sensitive information our government possesses,” and that as a result Swalwell should be removed from his position.

Axios first reported that Swalwell had been targeted by an alleged Chinese Ministry of State Security operative named Christine Fang, who also goes by Fang Fang. The woman, according to the report, helped Swalwell’s fundraising during his 2014 reelection campaign and she also helped place an unpaid intern inside his office.

The Republicans drew a parallel to Democratic calls for former Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsBarr to step down as attorney general Biden faces pressure to take action on racial justice issues The criminal justice system can be different in a Biden administration MORE (R) to resign after he met with a Russian ambassador without alerting Congress.

The lawmakers said that Swalwell should be held to the same standard as Sessions, arguing that his interactions with the Russian ambassador “were more dangerous.”

“Rep. Swalwell withheld information for five years from the House Intelligence Committee about an ongoing Chinese espionage operation targeted at him and his own colleagues,” they wrote.

“Obviously, Rep. Swalwell’s interactions with a Chinese spy were more dangerous and unusual than AG Sessions’ meetings with a Russian diplomat. But to make matters worse, Rep. Swalwell kept this information to himself while repeatedly using his position on [the Intelligence Committee] to peddle damaging and baseless conspiracies about President Donald Trump Donald TrumpHogan on Republicans who won’t accept election result: ‘They are out of runway’ Biden rips Trump’s refusal to concede after Electoral College vote Top GOP senators acknowledge Biden as president-elect after Electoral College vote MORE’s unproven ties to Russia for years and still refuses to comment fully on the extent and nature of his relationship with the Chinese Communist Party spy exposed in Axios’ bombshell report.”

Swalwell told Politico last week he severed contact with Fang after he was alerted by federal investigators of alleged suspicious activity and is not accused of any wrongdoing, adding Democratic leadership knew about the interactions.

He also questioned the timing of the report, arguing that there was political motivation behind the leak given his rebukes of the Trump administration.

Fang left the country in 2015 during the FBI probe into her activities.

Pelosi has previously stated she has no concerns about Swalwell remaining on the panel.

“I don’t have any concern about Mr. Swalwell,” she told reporters last week.

Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks (R-Ind.) and Reps. Paul Gosar Paul Anthony GosarHouse Republicans who didn’t sign onto the Texas lawsuit Press: America: Love it or leave it! Arizona legislature shuts down after Giuliani tests positive for coronavirus MORE (R-Ariz.), Jody Hice Jody Brownlow HiceRepublicans press FBI for briefing on efforts by Chinese government operatives to gain influence with lawmakers Hillicon Valley: Department of Justice sues Google | House Republicans push for tech bias hearing | Biden drawing more Twitter engagement for first time House Republicans push VA for details on recent data breach MORE (R-Ga.), Ralph Norman Ralph Warren NormanHillicon Valley: House votes to condemn QAnon | Americans worried about foreign election interference | DHS confirms request to tap protester phones House approves measure condemning QAnon, but 17 Republicans vote against it House rebuffs GOP lawmaker’s effort to remove references to Democrats in Capitol MORE (R-S.C.), Bob Gibbs Robert (Bob) Brian GibbsHouse Republicans ask Amtrak CEO for information on Biden’s train trips Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib propose amendment to defund administration of ‘opportunity zone’ program House conservatives want ethics probe into Dems’ handling of Kavanaugh allegations MORE (R-Ohio), Greg Murphy (R-NC), Ron Wright Ronald (Ron) WrightHispanic Caucus campaign arm endorses slate of non-Hispanic candidates Comedian Joel McHale: Reach out and help local restaurants, wear masks with your favorite message; Frontline Foods’s Ryan Sarver says we are in inning 3 of the COVID-19 ballgame Cook shifts 20 House districts toward Democrats MORE (R-Texas), Ted Budd Theodore (Ted) Paul BuddCongress eyes 1-week stopgap, longer session to reach deal Alabama Republican becomes third House member to test positive for COVID-19 this week Democrats eye Dec. 11 exit for House due to COVID-19 MORE (R-N.C.), Jeff Duncan Jeffrey (Jeff) Darren DuncanHillicon Valley: House votes to condemn QAnon | Americans worried about foreign election interference | DHS confirms request to tap protester phones House approves measure condemning QAnon, but 17 Republicans vote against it Biden’s Iran policy is deeply flawed MORE (R-S.C.), Warren Davidson Warren Earl DavidsonHouse Republicans who didn’t sign onto the Texas lawsuit Government used Patriot Act to gather website visitor logs in 2019 Hillicon Valley: House votes to condemn QAnon | Americans worried about foreign election interference | DHS confirms request to tap protester phones MORE (R-Ohio), Fred Keller (R-Pa.) and Rep. Kevin Hern Kevin HernLawmakers call for small business aid at all levels of government The Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by Facebook – Washington on edge amid SCOTUS vacancy On the Money: Administration to ban TikTok, WeChat | House moves toward bill to avoid government shutdown | Coronavirus relief bills boosted GDP, CBO says MORE (R-Okla.) also signed onto the letter.

Other GOP lawmakers, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthyRep. Paul Mitchell leaving GOP Members of both parties hail Supreme Court decision Pelosi: GOP ‘brought dishonor to the House’ for supporting election lawsuit MORE (R-Calif.) and retiring GOP Rep. Peter King (R-N.Y.), who previously sat on the Intelligence Committee, have also called for Swalwell’s removal from the panel.

“I will accept Swalwell’s claim that he ended all involvement with Fang after he was informed by the FBI that she was a spy,” King wrote in an op-ed in The Hill on Tuesday.

“Nevertheless, the fact remains that he was compromised and made susceptible to blackmail by the Chinese, who could threaten him with the disclosure of his involvement with their alleged agent. No matter what anyone thinks of Swalwell, his appointment was not a risk worth taking.”

