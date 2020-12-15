https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/530404-top-trump-aide-derek-lyons-to-leave-white-house-this-month

White House staff secretary Derek Lyons, one of President TrumpDonald TrumpHogan on Republicans who won’t accept election result: ‘They are out of runway’ Biden rips Trump’s refusal to concede after Electoral College vote Top GOP senators acknowledge Biden as president-elect after Electoral College vote MORE‘s closest aides, is leaving his job later this month, a White House official confirmed Tuesday.

Lyons held multiple roles in the White House over the last few years, becoming one of Trump’s close confidantes in the process. He replaced Rob Porter as staff secretary upon Porter’s departure in 2018 in the face of domestic abuse allegations.

Lyons handled the flow of information to the president in his role as staff secretary. He was reportedly considered for the head of the Domestic Policy Council earlier this year, but that job ultimately went to Brooke Rollins. Lyons was promoted to counselor to the president at the same time Rollins landed that job.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bloomberg News first reported on Lyons’ impending exit.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to work for President Trump in the White House and fight for the American people alongside truly talented and dedicated colleagues,” Lyons told the news outlet in a statement. “I am deeply grateful to the president for the opportunity to serve.”

It’s unclear if Lyons had planned to leave regardless of whether Trump won a second term, but he is one of just a few top level officials to head for the exits as the president refuses to concede the election.

White House communications director Alyssa Farah resigned in early December, and Attorney General William Barr Bill BarrBarr to step down as attorney general The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Mastercard – Today: Vaccine distribution starts, Electoral College meets. Hunter Biden probe seeks to examine details on Burisma: report MORE will depart the administration effective next week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

