President TrumpDonald TrumpHogan on Republicans who won’t accept election result: ‘They are out of runway’ Biden rips Trump’s refusal to concede after Electoral College vote Top GOP senators acknowledge Biden as president-elect after Electoral College vote MORE on Tuesday shared a tweet that declared Georgia’s Republican governor and secretary of state would end up in jail for declining to subvert the state’s election results in Trump’s favor.

The president retweeted Lin Wood, a Georgia-based attorney who has pushed unproven allegations of voter fraud in recent weeks, who targeted Gov. Brian Kemp Brian KempBiden heads to Georgia aiming to get Democrats a Senate majority Fox News confident in face of new rivals from right in Newsmax, OAN Stacey Abrams oversees Georgia electors voting for Biden MORE (R) and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R).

“President Trump @realDonaldTrump is a genuinely good man. He does not really like to fire people. I bet he dislikes putting people in jail, especially ‘Republicans,’ ” Wood tweeted. “He gave @BrianKempGA & @GaSecofState every chance to get it right. They refused. They will soon be going to jail.”

Wood doctored pictures of both officials to include face coverings bearing the Chinese flag.

The retweet is the latest personal attack Trump has levied against Kemp and Raffensperger, despite the latter warning that the president’s rhetoric has led to threats against his family and other election workers.

Raffensperger has repeatedly disputed Trump’s false claims that there was widespread fraud in the state that led to President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenHogan on Republicans who won’t accept election result: ‘They are out of runway’ Biden rips Trump’s refusal to concede after Electoral College vote Senate GOP warns Biden against picking Sally Yates as attorney general MORE‘s victory there. Biden’s win in the Peach State was validated by multiple recounts, and the state’s Electoral College on Monday certified the former vice president’s victory.

Kemp signed off on the state’s certification last month, and he has drawn Trump’s ire ever since. The president has blasted Kemp as a “fool” and a “clown.”

Trump retweeted Wood even as some Republicans have tried to distance themselves from the attorney. At a rally earlier this month, Wood suggested Republican voters should sit out the upcoming Senate runoff elections that will determine control of the upper chamber because of distrust in the system.

