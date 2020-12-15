https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-retweets-lin-wood-threat-that-governor-kemp-is-going-to-jail/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
President Trump @realDonaldTrump is a genuinely good man. He does not really like to fire people. I bet he dislikes putting people in jail, especially “Republicans.”
He gave @BrianKempGA & @GaSecofState every chance to get it right. They refused. They will soon be going to jail. pic.twitter.com/7PMBLc8L2N
— Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 15, 2020
Presented without comment.