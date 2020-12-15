https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-tells-mcconnell-not-give-after-majority-leader-congratulates?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump on Wednesday responded to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell saying that he acknowledges Joe Biden as the president elect, telling McConnell it’s too early to “give up” on the efforts to keep challenging the election results.

“Republican Party must finally learn to fight. People are angry!” Trump tweeted.

Trump also linked in the tweet to an article titled, “Trump’s allies slam Mitch McConnell for congratulating Biden.”

During a Tuesday morning Senate floor speech, McConnell said, “The Electoral College has spoken, so today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden. The president-elect is no stranger to the Senate. He’s devoted himself to public service for many years.”

On Monday, the Electoral College electors congregated across the country affirmed Biden and running-mate Kamala Harris’ win.

Several House Republicans say they plan to challenge the electoral slate that will be presented to Congress on Jan. 6.

McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, also said Tuesday the Electoral College results are “determinative,” a likely signal to fellow Senate Republicans not to challenge the results.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

