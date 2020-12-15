https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/12/15/georgia-voter-wonders-why-she-care-about-the-senate-runoff/
RUSH: Here’s Kim in Kennesaw, Georgia. Glad you waited. Hi.
CALLER: Hi, Rush. Thank you so much for having me. I’m a Georgia voter here. I was proud to attend Trump’s rally on November the 1st waiting in line for 11 hours. It was worth every minute. My question is, without Trump, why would I bother to give these Republican Senate seats another vote? I voted for Loeffler and Perdue when I voted for President Trump, and due to the overwhelming fraud in our Georgia election system, my vote did not count. It’s the same people running the runoff election. Why would I think it would matter then?
RUSH: Well, let me ask you, does it matter to you that the Senate be able to stop the Biden-Obama agenda? Are you of the opinion you don’t care anymore?
CALLER: No, I do care. But my thing is, too, even if we have 52-48, we can’t trust all our Republican senators. Kamala would be the tie breaker for a 50-50 vote then if Romney and Collins, for instance, voted for the Democrats.
RUSH: I understand that. But if you lose these two seats, then it’s academic. There’s no way, you have no chance of stopping the Biden-Obama agenda. At least with these two, if they win, there is numerically a chance, you know, require that the Republicans stay unified and so forth. As far as I’m concerned, there’s no wrong or right answer here so don’t misinterpret my tone. I’m not trying to be critical in the way I ask the questions of you. To me that’s what this is about. If you want to be able to stop the Democrat agenda, by that do you want to stop the Green New Deal, do you want to stop the way they’re planning on dealing with the coronavirus? Do you want to stop the virtual takeover of this country by radical leftists?
CALLER: I do.
RUSH: The only chance you’ve got is those two Senate seats. I know they’re not a guarantee because, you know, you said they could cave anytime they wanted, depending on the pressures that are mounted against them, but at least there is the possibility of stopping it if they are elected. And has Trump changed his mind? Has Trump said that he doesn’t care whether they win or not since that rally?
CALLER: Not that I know of. I just feel it just seems more hopeless each day. I have never not voted in any election since 1988, not even small municipal elections. But I’m sure I’m not the only one especially here in Georgia that feels like, you know, the Republicans are basically using us the way the Democrats use an underclass to keep them in power and they’re not doing anything to help us. They’re selling out left and right. Our governor ran on a platform that he was like Trump. He is not. None of his administration is. I don’t feel that the Republicans are fighting for us. Vernon Jones, a Democrat, goes to the capital on the weekend and fights for us. But Perdue and Loeffler are not.
RUSH: Well, I understand how you feel. And I hear this from people constantly that they care about you when it’s election time and then after that you may as well not even exist. But look. It’s up to you. I’m not gonna try to talk you into or out of anything. I respect your independent thinking enough as it is. But I did want to put the option in front of you because that’s really what we’re facing. I gotta run. I’m out of time.