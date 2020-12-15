https://www.dailywire.com/news/tucker-carlson-highlights-new-left-wing-extremist-district-attorney-propelled-to-power-by-soros

Fox News host Tucker Carlson highlighted the extreme left-wing policy stances that new Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon has taken following his election victory after he was funded heavily by Democratic megadonor George Soros.

“We’ve paid close attention to a number of big elections recently. But it turns that many of the most important elections are the ones you hear nothing about. The news media barely covers them. Most voters don’t know they’re happening,” Carlson began. “As a result of this, a small group of committed extremists gets to control the outcome of those elections, often with disastrous results. It happens all the time. Bill DeBlasio, for example, is a very famous person, but he was elected to his current term as mayor with the support of 8.5 percent of all New Yorkers. DeBlasio then used that non-mandate, from a totally non-representative Potemkin election, to completely destroy the biggest city in our country. That’s not ‘democracy’ as we were taught it. Yet, increasingly, it’s how things work here.”

“George Soros understands this. Soros has an eye for vulnerabilities,” he continued. “He become extraordinarily rich by finding ways to exploit the weaknesses in systems he didn’t build. In their early 1990s, Soros became a billionaire by shorting the British pound, crushing the Bank of England in the process. He went on to repeat those tactics in other financial crises in countries around the world. Then Soros turned his attention to the United States, where he decided he’d fundamentally change our society. Soros began funding politicians and political initiatives that had very little popular support. But because so few were paying attention to what he was doing, he often got his way. On those rare occasions when Soros was criticized for doing this — for subverting democracy — he and his allies in the media screamed bigotry — he was yet another oppressed billionaire victim of discrimination. Mostly that tactic worked, because it always works. So he kept doing it. If you’re wondering why so many people are being robbed, raped and killed in American cities right now, George Soros is part of the reason for that.”

“Soros has funded the campaigns of leftwing extremists in District Attorney races all over the country, in cities like Philadelphia, St. Louis, Chicago, and Boston,” Carlson continued. “Traditionally a prosecutor’s job is to enforce the law, but Soros wanted rigid ideologues who would refuse to do that, and instead let murderers and rapists go free, while allowing society itself to degrade and collapse. In Los Angeles, Soros won his biggest victory so far. In the most recent election, Soros backed a candidate for district attorney called George Gascon. Soros sent more than $2 million on Gascon’s campaign. The 90-year-old Hungarian was Gascon’s biggest single donor, by far. In the end Gascon won. What happened next was the entire point of the exercise.”

“Gascon stopped enforcing the law in Los Angeles,” Carlson added. “Yesterday, we learned that he’s moving to dismiss all sentencing enhancements against an alleged double-murderer, a man who is accused of murdering a Los Angeles Sheriff’s deputy called Gilbert Solano, shooting him in the back of his head last year. That would make, if this change goes through, that man, the man suspected of a double murder, including of a police officer, eligible for parole. And that’s the point of it. Now the details in the story are important, so we’re going to begin tonight with the man who broke the story. From Los Angeles, Fox’s Bill Melugin joins us now.”

Melugin then proceeded to highlight all the details in the case.

WATCH:

Tucker Carlson takes a deep dive into the nation’s most important elections that impact our lives — but since few media outlets pay attention, a small group of radicals have had huge influence. Look at what George Soros has done — he’s taken advantage of our system. pic.twitter.com/rrBmZQ8jkw — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) December 16, 2020

“George Gascon has promised to stop seeking sentencing enhancements in every case that comes before his office,” Carlson continued. “Normally, in a functioning society, prosecutors are allowed if they wish to seek longer prison terms for criminals who inflict great bodily injury on their victims, or who carry out gang assassinations in public. George Gascon is getting rid of those additional penalties, along with cash bail and the death penalty.”

“Now, why is he doing this? It’s very simple,” he continued. “George Gascon, like the billionaires who made his current job possible, he’s removed enough personally from the consequences of crime that he can identify, powerfully identify with the criminals, rather than their many victims.”

And look at what they’ve done to LA County. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/7jeJafluzo — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) December 16, 2020

“George Gascon was San Francisco’s district attorney for eight years, from 2011 to 2019. Over his tenure, the city of San Francisco recorded the third-highest rate of violent crime in all of California,” Carlson continued. “San Francisco’s rate of property crimes increased by 37 percent. In 2017, the city of San Francisco, which is not a big place, reported 31,000 car burglaries, the worst year in the city’s history.”

“What good is calling the police, when they won’t even take a report when they arrive?” Carlson later added. “Under George Gascon’s tenure in San Francisco, arrests flatlined — and you can see why, there was no point in arresting people. On Gascon’s orders, prosecutors filed criminal charges in only about fifty percent of felony cases over eight years, from 2011 to 2019. … With nothing to do, prosecutors left Gascon’s office in droves. In Gascon’s final term, a total of 61 San Francisco’s prosecutors, out of 140, left their posts.”

“These numbers have been public for years. But you don’t need statistics. It’s obvious to anyone living in San Francisco is being destroyed and George Gascon is one of the main reasons for that,” Carlson added. “It’s so obvious, that the mayor of San Francisco, London Breed, no conservative, declined to endorse Gascon in his race this year. San Francisco’s city attorney also declined. In other words, even some of the worst, least abled, most mediocre politicians in the United States, looked at George Gascon and said, ‘he’s too much for us.’ He’s a threat to the people he represents. George Soros looked at him and said, ‘that’s the man I want to fund. That’s the country I want America to become.’

