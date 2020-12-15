https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-tucker-carlson-blasts-democrats-and-corporate-giants-for-bankrupting-americas-small-businesses-and-the-working-class

As the big tech tyrants tighten their grip, join us for more free speech at Parler—the anti-censorship social media platform.

Tucker Carlson voiced concerns about the financial inequality caused by pandemic on Friday night, noting that the same Democratic forces that are advocating for lockdowns and pushing small businesses out of the marketplace are propping up massive businesses that fray the social fabric and will destroy our free-market capitalist economy.

“Here’s another idea,” Carlson said in defense of the American taxpayer. “Why not make the people who benefited the most from the lockdown—the people who have encouraged them from day one—pay for the effects of those lockdowns?”

“Why wouldn’t you assess them a one-time COVID fee, take it out of their record profits, and make them pay for the next bailout? Why are you paying for it?”

Carlson noted the problems of income inequality that have been escalated by government’s refusal to allow people to earn a living on their own terms and to their own ability. As the pandemic debt grows, Amazon and other massive multi-national corporations are reaping the benefits while the average American taxpayer will be expected to foot the bill.

WATCH: Tucker Carlson blasts “bastardized corporate capitalism” that allows big businesses to flourish while pushing small businesses out of the marketplace. pic.twitter.com/o8OMFj3bQw — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 15, 2020

“The people in charge of our economy are discrediting our system,” he said. “They are giving capitalism a bad name, because what they are participating in is not a market economy, a free open market economy, it’s a closed game run for their own benefit and their benefit alone. Long term this is a disaster for all of us,” he said.

Where calls for socialism have escalated on the Democratic left, under the guise of believing government hand-outs can solve all problems, there has been a disproportionate strain on small businesses while lockdowns have choked the effectiveness of a market economy.

Carlson suggested that the big winners of the pandemic, large, Democrat-party backed corporations like Apple, Amazon, Walmart, should share in the burden of the economic devastation left behind by COVID-19 that has crippled business and markets that would have otherwise remained opened and operational.

“There’s no reason ordinary taxpayers should be on the hook for their spending, they have suffered enough,” Carlson said. He said that universities should pay off student loan debt with their massive endowments, and that the biggest companies should not be profiting at the expense of small businesses.

At its heart, capitalism is driven by a free and voluntary exchange of goods and services. This, per free-market thinking, will allow consumers to purchase products that bring them the most value while providers will endeavor to offer the best product possible at the lowest cost.

But due to shutdowns and restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19, the space for a “free and voluntary” exchange has altogether disappeared for entire industries. With a greater demand to re-distributive, socialist policies, Carlson believes that capitalism—as a system—needs to be re-validated in the eyes of Americans. Carlson voiced frustrations that a market economy has been crippled by government restrictions and then given a bad name.

“What they are participating in is not a market economy, a free and open market economy—it’s a closed game, run for their own benefit and their benefit alone,” Carlson said.

It has been a long-standing GOP talking point to specifically not talk about income inequality, and Carlson appears to be breaking ranks over bringing it up on his show.

But there’s a difference to Carlson, and to many on the new right that advocates for working class Americans over profit margins, between allowing corporate interests to run rough-shod over the American republic and advocating for a free and open marketplace where individuals can earn and succeed as a result of their own hard work.

The progressive politicians in the House, and at the state level, continue to advocate for the shuttering of our small businesses, while advocating for the giants of industry to stay open and operational. It is those same giants of industry that fill the Democratic party’s pockets, back their unfair policies, and claim they are doing it all for the public good.