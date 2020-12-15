https://www.oann.com/u-s-sanctions-against-turkey-contempt-for-international-law-says-irans-zarif/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=u-s-sanctions-against-turkey-contempt-for-international-law-says-irans-zarif

December 15, 2020

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday condemned U.S. sanctions against Turkey over Ankara’s acquisition of Russian S-400 air defence systems as “contempt for international law”.

“U.S. addiction to sanctions and contempt for international law at full display again. We strongly condemn recent U.S. sanctions against Turkey and stand with its people and government,” Zarif tweeted.

