December 15, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s unemployment rate rose to 4.9% in the three months to October from 4.8% in the three months to September, official data showed on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the jobless rate to rise to 5.1%.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by William Schomberg and Alistair Smout)

