https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/university-bans-email-might-offend-ordinary-people/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — College administrator to lawyer: Draft a policy that I can use against any student or instructor who annoys me.

(20 minutes later)

Lawyer to administrator: You’re gonna love this.

Even by the standards of college speech codes, the University of Colorado-Denver has a mind-numbingly stupid and blatantly unconstitutional policy on email you’re allowed to send through the campus IT system.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook