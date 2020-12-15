https://thehill.com/homenews/house/530234-virginia-county-republicans-condemn-gop-congressman-for-considering-vote-for

A Virginia county Republican committee passed a resolution censuring Rep. Denver RigglemanDenver RigglemanHouse Republicans who didn’t sign onto the Texas lawsuit Five Republicans vote for bill to decriminalize marijuana House passes sweeping reform bill to decriminalize marijuana MORE (R-VA) on Saturday claiming he betrayed the party.

In its censure, the Appomattox County Republican Committee cited a multitude of issues they believe resulted in Riggleman “betraying the very morals, principals, and values of the Republican Party.”

The censure lists Riggleman’s officiating of a same-sex wedding, disagreeing with President Trump Donald TrumpHogan on Republicans who won’t accept election result: ‘They are out of runway’ Biden rips Trump’s refusal to concede after Electoral College vote Top GOP senators acknowledge Biden as president-elect after Electoral College vote MORE’s claims of voter fraud and publicly acknowledging President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenHogan on Republicans who won’t accept election result: ‘They are out of runway’ Biden rips Trump’s refusal to concede after Electoral College vote Senate GOP warns Biden against picking Sally Yates as attorney general MORE beat Trump.

“Now may it be resolved that the Appomattox County Republican Committee censure Denver Riggleman for his betrayal to voters in the 5th District who elected him into office in the first place, for betraying the very morals, principals, and values of the Republican Party, for his petty, immoral, and ludicrous behavior before and after the 5th Congressional District Republican Convention, and for his open consideration to vote for former Vice President Joe Biden instead of President Donald J. Trump,” the statement read.

At yesterday afternoon’s business meeting, the Appomattox County Republican Committee unanimously passed this Resolution… Posted by Appomattox County Republican Committee on Sunday, December 13, 2020

Riggleman said in November that he had been called a “traitor” for acknowledging Biden’s victory in the presidential election. He has been critical of other GOP members who have refused to do the same.

Riggleman lost the Republican primaries this year to challenger Bob Good who later went on to win against Democratic candidate Dr. Cameron Webb. Riggleman has criticized Good for spreading baseless claims of presidential voter fraud.

Riggleman had raised concerns of his own over potential voter fraud in the Republican primaries he lost, which Good has pointed out.

In a tweet shared on Sunday, Riggleman said, “Glad the @VA_GOP finally admits they rig a convention because of the wedding. We already knew this, but here’s your sign I believe in marriage equality and I despise conspiracy theories. I was also censured by the #Kraken because I thought it was #calamari”

