https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/15/wait-wut-san-francisco-to-rename-abraham-lincoln-high-school-because-he-didnt-demonstrate-that-black-lives-mattered-to-him/

In case you didn’t think everything was stupid ENOUGH …

San Francisco to rename Abraham Lincoln High School because former president did not demonstrate that ‘black lives mattered to him’ https://t.co/EhjC0uD5pC — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) December 15, 2020

The president who literally freed the slaves did not demonstrate that black lives mattered to him.

From Daily Mail:

A San Francisco district is planning to rename a school named after Abraham Lincoln because the former president did not demonstrate that ‘black lives mattered to him’. The president, who is often held up as an American hero for abolishing slavery, is just one of 44 historical figures soon to have their names scratched off schools within the San Francisco Unified School District.

Alrighty then.

Just when you thought things couldn’t get any stupider — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) December 15, 2020

Bahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha — Dr. Nuclear Cocaine (@MrNukemCocaine) December 15, 2020

Yup, all we can do at this point is laugh.

Wut? Is this a damn joke? — Person of the Year Nicholas Septangelos Rex (@SantasTavern) December 15, 2020

Did the @TheBabylonBee write this headline? — Here for the show (@this_burner_) December 15, 2020

We’ve done it, we’ve hit peak woke! — DeadNamesDontWearPlaid (@ringtrick) December 15, 2020

Good. Keep Lincoln’s name out yo mouths, you dirty hippies! pic.twitter.com/WoR9h7OSuA — Dr. Obscure References (@realbrettcounts) December 15, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA

Yeah, ya’ dirty hippies.

Victimhood has peaked. — Sunshine (@sunshine23511) December 15, 2020

“It’s cool you ended slavery… BUT” — Matt (@budrich17) December 15, 2020

Seriously.

***

Related:

‘Are you going to pay my rent’?! ‘Nick the Greek’ restaurant owner in CA RESISTS Newsom’s draconian restrictions and will remain OPEN (watch)

Oh honey, NO: MSNBC’s Liz Plank asking every woman to change Twitter handles to reflect their credentials does NOT go well, like at all

Talk to the HAND, little man: Jim Acosta tries and fails miserably to bully Kayleigh McEnany and WE’RE here to point and laugh (watch)

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

