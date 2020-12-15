https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/15/wait-wut-san-francisco-to-rename-abraham-lincoln-high-school-because-he-didnt-demonstrate-that-black-lives-mattered-to-him/

In case you didn’t think everything was stupid ENOUGH …

The president who literally freed the slaves did not demonstrate that black lives mattered to him.

From Daily Mail:

A San Francisco district is planning to rename a school named after Abraham Lincoln because the former president did not demonstrate that ‘black lives mattered to him’.

The president, who is often held up as an American hero for abolishing slavery, is just one of 44 historical figures soon to have their names scratched off schools within the San Francisco Unified School District.

Alrighty then.

Yup, all we can do at this point is laugh.

HA HA HA HA HA

Yeah, ya’ dirty hippies.

Seriously.

***

