A transgender activist and self-proclaimed “science writer” presented the argument for potentially putting all children on hormone blockers. The activist, who goes by the name Zinnia Jones on Twitter and YouTube, suggested in a recent thread that children should not be forced to undergo “the permanent and irreversible changes that come with their own puberty” without first a “professional evaluation.” Suggesting that a child’s natural process of growth and maturity somehow constitutes a human rights violation, Jones says that the argument that children cannot give appropriate consent for hormone blockers necessarily leads to the conclusion that we should be “putting every single cis and trans person on puberty blockers” until they are able to offer “informed consent.” Jones presents puberty as “a choice,” and one that every child should have the right to decline. In order to bring about this utopia, apparently children should be drugged by default.

This is quite insane, of course. It is hard to know where to begin in explaining why it’s insane, but one crucial point to make is that puberty is just one stage in, and facet of, human development. If puberty violates consent, then my bones violated my consent by making me six feet tall. Certainly my metabolism has committed an unspeakable crime against me by slowing down, without asking first, and ensuring that I can no longer eat at Cinnabon without the evidence showing up around my midsection. In fact, even as I write these words, my heart is pumping blood without asking permission and my liver has taken it upon itself to filter blood, regardless of my personal preferences. I must also note, with special disappointment, that my body has never sprouted wings so that I can fly, in spite of my repeated demands to that end.

I exist here in this body, on this planet, in this reality, as this person, and almost everything about my body, this planet, and this reality, exists independent of how I feel about it.

Our consent cannot be violated by nature, because nature is outside the realm of consent. Looters who destroy your store have committed a crime against you. A hurricane that destroys your store has not. You are not oppressed or victimized by a natural process occurring in or to your body. Even ones you don’t like. Even death itself. This is all a part of being a human person, and to say that you, a human person, are a victim of being a human person, is incoherent.

On the other hand you can be a victim of, and have your consent violated by, artificial substances intentionally introduced into your body in order to halt your natural growth. If these drugs are given to you as a child, when your brain has not yet developed to the point where it is able to properly evaluate all of the options and make a truly informed choice, then you are a victim. Something is being done to you, artificially, by another conscious agent, and you did not really choose it because you are not able to make those sorts of choices.

This is the whole reason why we say it is rape for adults to have sex with children, no matter what the children say. The child cannot choose a sexual relationship with an adult because they cannot know what it entails, what the consequences will be, and what it all means. This very same logic clearly means that pubescent children do not take drugs, they are given drugs. If an adult having sex with a child is not having sex with him but raping him, then an adult giving hormone pills to a child is not medicating him but poisoning him.

But the one thing I will say for the demented and evil idea presented by Zinnia Jones: it is entirely consistent with every other demented and evil item on the radical “gender identity” agenda. In fact, it is the logical conclusion. If sex is “assigned” at birth by unspecified nefarious forces, then puberty is a part of that unfair assignment. If we must break free from this “assigning” process by letting children choose their gender, then they should also be able to choose when and if they undergo puberty. Zinnia’s point is inescapably correct if you accept the underlying trans narrative. Many people in our culture do accept it, or pretend to accept it because they’re too scared to be honest about what they really think. And that means that compulsory hormone pills for all children is not as far-fetched as it sounds. We are marching on our way to that destination as we speak.

