https://www.theblaze.com/news/watch-geraldo-rivera-and-charlie-kirk-spar-over-whether-election-fight-should-continue

Fox News senior correspondent Geraldo Rivera and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk argued Monday over whether President Donald Trump should continue his challenges to the presidential election, after the Electoral College

officially voted for Democrat Joe Biden as president-elect.

What are the details?

Following the Electoral College vote, Biden called for unity in an address to the nation. Fox News host Martha MacCallum hosted Rivera and Kirk for their reactions, and the two commentators expressed their opposing views on how things look for Trump’s prospect at overturning the results.

Rivera delivered what he called a “superficial” criticism of Biden’s delivery before saying, “However, he’s absolutely right: It is over. I want my friend, the current president, the 45th president to understand it is over. The Electoral College has voted. The longer we drag this out, the more we damage the fabric of our democracy … and it also damages the legacy of Donald Trump, who should be taking a victory lap right now celebrating the vaccine that he almost single-handedly forced the scientific community to get ready to save millions of lives.”

In response, Kirk argued, “If we actually want what’s best for the country, you’re gonna have to answer some of these questions that 55 to 60 million Americans have, and they’re very good questions, such as, why were signature processes changed in Georgia? What exactly happened with people being shut out from voting tabulation process?”

Kirk went on to say that “Joe Biden mentioned in his speech that some of this was discussed in court. Some of these, by the way, are still being played out. There are still plenty of pending legal challenges, there are hundreds…”

“That is so dishonest,” Rivera said, stepping in, repeating again, “That is so dishonest,” as Kirk asked to finish making his point.

Kirk went on to raise further voting regularity concerns that have been flagged by the Trump campaign, before Rivera pushed back: “For six weeks. We have litigated this for six weeks. Twice the Supreme Court of the United States have rejected it.”

He told Kirk, “You have to stop this.”

What happened next?

MacCallum then played a montage showing the passion Trump supporters feel in fighting for their voices to be heard.

In reaction, Rivera noted that in the 2000 election, Al Gore conceded with only 500 votes separating him and George Bush during a contested election. He argued that Trump supporters are following Trump’s lead in contesting the election against Biden, due to his defiance, saying the president is “instilling in these people the false sense that they have been gypped.”

Kirk continued to argue, “I believe, for the future of our country and for the goodness of our republic, these questions must be answered or else you’re going to have tens of millions of people that will never trust another election again.”

The full exchange can be seen in footage shared by The Daily Beast.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

