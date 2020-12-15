https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/watch-pro-trump-australian-mp-releases-plea-julian-assange-pardoned-says-trump-can-protect-free-speech-democrats/

Australian Member of Parliament George Christensen, a fierce and loyal defender of President Donald Trump, has launched a petition for Julian Assange to be pardoned.

Christensen also released a video appeal addressing the president, and urging him to protect freedom of speech from the Democrats seeking to destroy it.

Assange, an Australian citizen, is currently imprisoned in the UK awaiting a court’s decision about extraditing him to the United States to face extreme charges related to his publishing activities.

In an open letter to the president, Christensen wrote that “If you, as Commander in Chief, pardon Julian Assange, you will ensure that the national interest is protected and truth prevails. We can’t let the Deep State win.”

“You have the opportunity to demonstrate, as guardian of the Constitution, that the rule of law is paramount, and shield us from the Democrats’ willingness to violate the First Amendment, at any cost,” Christensen added.

“Mr President, we are acutely aware that this is unfolding alongside the attempted rise of the Chinese Communist Party and other brutal regimes which use propaganda as a tool of oppression and seek to reject press freedom. We are confident that you will safeguard our values on the world stage; and pardoning Assange would send the strongest possible signal that freedom of speech and the press will never be compromised,” the letter continued. “As your son Donald Trump Jr said, a Biden administration will not protect freedom of speech – the freedoms we hold dear are gone under the Democrats and radical left.”

He concluded by writing, “we thank you for your staunch commitment to the people, and implore you to ensure that Julian Assange does not pay for the vendetta of those who seek to destroy everything that keeps America great. You are the hope of the people.”

People who support the cause can sign the petition here. The website also contains loads of information about WikiLeaks and the Democratic Party’s crusade against free speech and the freedom to publish.

