https://www.dailywire.com/news/tucker-jill-biden-a-dr-in-the-same-sense-dr-pepper-is

On Monday, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson joined those who defended The Wall Street Journal for an opinion piece which suggested Jill Biden stop referring to herself as “Dr.” because her doctorate had nothing at all to do with the medical profession. The piece elicited blowback from Democrats and leftists claiming it was sexist; the Journal stood by the piece. Carlson joked that Jill Biden was a doctor “in the same sense that Dr. Pepper is.”

Carlson began by playing a video clip of Whoopi Goldberg of ABC’s “The View” proclaiming Jill Biden should be U.S. Surgeon General. Then he launched into his take:

Jill Biden is one hell of a doctor, says Karen. She should be Surgeon General. Just don’t ask her to commit surgery. Don’t ask for advice on your coronary artery disease ’cause she’s not actually a physician. She’s a doctor of education, which means basically, nothing. On Friday, The Wall Street Journal pointed this out. They ran an op-ed by Joe Epstein that made a true and obvious point: Jill Biden is not a doctor, no. Maybe in the same sense that Dr. Pepper is. In 2007, at the age of 55, she got a doctorate in education, so she’s got the same degree as Dr. Bill Cosby. In 2009, back when America was a lot more honest, Joe Biden explained why his wife got that degree: “She said, ‘I was so sick of the mail coming to Sen. and Mrs. Biden. I wanted to get mail addressed to Dr. and Sen. Biden. That’s the real reason she got her doctorate.’”

“In other words, Jill Biden was diagnosed with a very bad case of status anxiety, and she decided she’d cure that, as so many do in our country, with another pointless title,” Carlson continued. “That’s all true, it’s all obvious, therefore you’re not allowed to say it. A Washington Post columnist called Joe Epstein a ‘weird, grumpy, elitist man.’ ’Cause he told the truth, which is the one sin in America in 2020.”

“Of course, Michelle Obama from either Hawaii or Martha’s Vineyard, wrote a long Instagram message expressing her disappointment with The Wall Street Journal,” Carlson noted. “It’s racist, or sexist, or something; it’s an ‘ist’ for sure. But for all of her performative outrage, none of this is new. For years we’ve known about the Bidens that they have deep class insecurity. This is Joe Biden back in 1988, for example.”

Carlson played a video of Joe Biden telling a member of an audience:

I think I probably have a much higher IQ than you do, I suspect. I went to law school on a full academic scholarship, the only one in my class to have a full academic scholarship. And the first year in law school, I decided I didn’t want to be in law school and ended up in the bottom two-thirds of my class, and then decided I wanted to stay, went back to law school, and in fact ended up in the top half of my class. I won the International Moot Court competition; I was the outstanding student in the political science department at the end of my year. I graduated with three degrees from undergraduate school and 165 credits, only needed 125 credits, and I’d be delighted to sit down and compare my IQ to yours, if you’d like, Frank.

Even left-leaning Politifact acknowledged Biden told numerous lies in that speech, noting:

Biden graduated from Syracuse University’s law school in 1968, but not in the top half of his class. He also did not receive three undergraduate degrees. And, according to a September 1987 Newsweek report, Biden didn’t attend law school on a full academic scholarship, either.

Carlson roared, “I have a very high IQ, and my wife’s a doctor.” Calrson grinned, “He has more hair now, too.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

