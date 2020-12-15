https://thefederalist.com/2020/12/15/will-the-biden-administration-undo-trumps-successes-in-religious-freedom-and-foreign-policy/

On this episode of The Federalist Hour, Susan Crabtree, national political reporter at Real Clear Politics, joins Culture Editor Emily Jashinsky to discuss her recent report, “Religious Freedom: Will U.S. Emphasis Continue Under Biden?” They also discuss whether the Biden administration will reverse the Trump administration’s successes in foreign policy.

“[Religious freedom] is not going to be as much of a priority [under Biden],” Crabtree said. “I think that the advocacy groups that I talked to and the really top-line activists are nervous for a reason.”

“We haven’t seen the Biden administration say anything about international religious freedom, even in their papers on their website where they have talked about domestic religious freedom. And so I think obviously that speaks volumes,” she added.

There are some early indicators, Crabtree said, that concerned parties can keep their eyes on to determine which direction the Biden administration will go.

“It’ll be interesting to see if [Biden] does continue these big international ministerials that the Trump administration organized and that really were unprecedented and brought 160 countries high-level delegations into Washington on an annual basis which has never before been done,” Crabtree said. “And so that’s kind of the litmus test: for those ministerials to continue.”

