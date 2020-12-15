https://www.theepochtimes.com/witness-of-2004-venezuela-election-alarmed-by-voting-machine-anomalies-in-us_3618385.html
Michigan resident Gustavo Delfino witnessed irregularities during a 2004 election in his native Venezuela and later learned that the strange events involved Smartmatic computers. Seeing similar anomalies occurring with the U.S. election on Nov. 3, Delfino said he was alarmed that the pattern of so-called glitches and voting machines connected to the Internet mirrored what happened in his country nearly two decades ago. A former professor at Universidad Central de Venezuela, an alumni of the University of Michigan, and a former editorial board member of the USENIX Journal of Election Technology and Systems (JETS), Delfino was involved in Venezuela’s referendum in 2003-2004 to recall a vote on then-president Hugo Chavez, according to his declaration filed by lawyers representing William Bailey, a plaintiff in the election integrity court case in Michigan. During the recent U.S. election, Delfino was alarmed “to learn that Smartmatic technology was being used and started seeing many …