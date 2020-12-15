https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/12/15/yes-georgia-senate-candidate-raphael-warnock-is-a-radical-bigoted-nutjob-n1212298

Rev. Raphael Warnock, one of the Democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate in Georgia runoff elections, praised the racist and anti-Semitic Louis Farrakhan‘s Nation of Islam back in 2013.

On July 11, 2013, Warnock gave a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, N.Y., called “The Divided Mind of the Black Church: Theology, Piety and Public Witness.”

During the Q&A after the lecture, he was asked by a member of the audience about the Nation of Islam’s relationship with the church, and whether “the black church” is having similar attendance problems as “so-called mainstream white” churches and synagogues.

“Well, the Nation of Islam is significant. But its numbers don’t come anywhere near the membership of our churches,” Warnock explained. “Its voice has been important, and its voice has been important even for the development of black theology, because it was the black Muslims who challenged black preachers, and said, ‘You’re promulgating,’ you know, they called ‘the white man’s religion. That’s a slave religion. You’re telling people to focus on heaven. Meanwhile, they’re catching hell.’ And so we needed the witness of the nation of Islam in a real sense to put a fire under us and keep us honest about the meaning of the proclamation coming from our pulpits.”

Warnock’s radical left-wing and racial ideology is well-documented. In 2008, he defended Barack Obama’s racist former pastor, Rev. Jeremiah Wright, during an appearance on Fox News, even defending Wright’s “God Damn America” remarks as a form of the “truth-telling tradition of the black church,” which makes people “uncomfortable.” Warnock then blamed the media for “constant playing over and over again of the same sound bites outside of context,” before comparing Wright to Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and calling him a “preacher and a prophet.”

In February 2013, Warnock defended the sermon in which Wright proclaimed “God Damn America” as a “very fine homily entitled on confusing God and government” and said it was “consistent with black prophetic preaching.”

Despite recent attempts to brand himself as pro-Israel, Warnock has a history of anti-Semitic and anti-Israel sentiments.

Warnock compared Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to segregationist Democrat George Wallace by saying his two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is “tantamount to saying, ‘Occupation today, occupation tomorrow, occupation forever,’” alluding to Wallace’s past words about segregation. Warnock also accused Israel of killing Palestinians like “birds of prey.”

“We saw the government of Israel shoot down unarmed Palestinian sisters and brothers like birds of prey,” Warnock said in a 2018 sermon delivered shortly after the U.S Embassy in Jerusalem was opened. “And I don’t care who does it, it is wrong. It is wrong to shoot down God’s children like they don’t matter at all. And it’s no more anti-Semitic for me to say that than it is anti-white for me to say that black lives matter. Palestinian lives matter.”

Warnock’s radical views are further proven by his past praise of communist Cuban dictator Fidel Castro. In 2016, Warnock eulogized Castro before his congregation. “We pray for the people of Cuba in this moment. We remember Fidel Castro, whose legacy is complex. Don’t let anyone tell you a simple story; life usually isn’t very simple. His legacy is complex, kind of like America’s legacy is complex,” Warnock said. “While we focus on political prisoners in Cuba, you saw the folks standing here this morning. If some people get slapped on the hand for the same crime and others go to federal prison, then we too have our own political prisons because politics more than the crime politics of race and class. And in that sense, many of us have sisters and brothers who are political prisoners. We are about to pray to a man who was a political prisoner.”

Warnock also allegedly attempted to obstruct a 2002 police investigation into suspected child abuse at Douglas Memorial Community Church in Baltimore, Maryland. This is disturbing on several levels, and not just because of his history of anti-law enforcement rhetoric.

In 2015, Warnock complained about “police power showing up in a kind of gangster and thug mentality” in Ferguson, Missouri.

He even claimed that law enforcement officers are often a danger to children.

“Our children are in trouble, and it’s often those who are sworn to protect who cause more trouble. … Our children are in danger,”

In another sermon, he said, “We shouldn’t be surprised when we see police officers act like bullies on the street.”

PJM’s Stephen Kruiser described Raphael Warnock as “a ferret-molesting nutjob.” That’s a fairly good description.

And Joe Biden is in Georgia today stumping for Warnock and Jon Ossoff, the other Democrat running for the U.S. Senate in the runoff elections.

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

