https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/cfp-donations-update/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

I switched comments to automatically show ‘newest first.’

You can always adjust how comments show for you with one simple click.

400 NEW DONORS IN PAST 24 HOURS

HELP CFP EXPAND OPERATIONS

Donations are doing exceptionally well. We are more than halfway (now 60%) to our goal in just 5 days of fundraising. I appreciate every dollar, and your money will be used to help CFP grow.

For new readers, this is the first time in the 42-month history of CFP that I have ever allowed donations. And CFP has never run any ads of any sort. Ever.

Just to be clear, this site has never asked for donations until 4 days ago. I have never taken a salary or earned a dime from this site. And I have covered all server costs out of pocket for 42 months.

200+ readers have signed up for recurring monthly donations.

So far 2900+ people have donated which is less than 1% of our daily readership of 340,000.

Thank you. I love you all.

This is your Citizen Free Press.

You can donate here…

Thank you!