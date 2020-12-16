https://www.oann.com/49ers-designate-te-kittle-foot-to-return-from-ir/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=49ers-designate-te-kittle-foot-to-return-from-ir



FILE PHOTO: Oct 25, 2020; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) runs the ball against New England Patriots defensive back J.C. Jackson (27) in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: Oct 25, 2020; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) runs the ball against New England Patriots defensive back J.C. Jackson (27) in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

December 16, 2020

The San Francisco 49ers designated tight end George Kittle to return from injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday.

Kittle has been sidelined since Nov. 1 with a broken foot. He could be activated in time for San Francisco’s road game against the Dallas Cowboys (4-9) on Sunday.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Kittle has 37 receptions for 474 yards and two touchdowns in six games this season for the 49ers (5-8). He missed two games earlier this season with a knee injury.

Kittle, 27, is fresh off back-to-back outstanding seasons. He caught 88 passes for 1,377 yards and five touchdowns in 2018 and followed with 85 receptions for 1,053 yards and five scores last season.

Also on Wednesday, the 49ers placed rookie offensive lineman Colton McKivitz on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

McKivitz, 24, has appeared in 12 games (two starts) since being selected in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

(Field Level Media)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

