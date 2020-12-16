https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/12/16/74-million-plus-americans-are-mad-as-hell/
RUSH: My adopted hometown, Sacramento, California. This is Robbie. Welcome, sir. Great to have you here. Hello.
CALLER: Hi, Rush Limbaugh. Yesterday you had a caller who was asking who the next leader of the Republican Party should be, as if Donald Trump has faded into oblivion. And there was talk about winning more Republican seats in the future. What? Are we gonna be play some gigantic game of house? If we step past what has just happened in this presidential election as if nothing happened, if we do not deal with it, we have stepped from what was America into tyranny. What will be left other than one gigantic pretend game of politics?
RUSH: I don’t disagree with that. I’m trying to think back. I asked who would be the Republican leader in the future. I asked that question? I asked of who?
CALLER: Well, a caller yesterday was asking, was posing that question. There was some discussion on it. And, you know, and there’s been some talk about 2022, 2024. But what’s the point of discussing any future election if we don’t deal with what’s just happened?
RUSH: Oh, well, look, you’re preaching to the choir on that. My point about this from the very beginning has been the integrity of the Constitution, the integrity of our electoral system, and the Democrats are the ones that have blown it up. And if this is not resolved — and it doesn’t look like it’s gonna be — then how can we assume that any election down the road is legit and fair? We’re on the same page here. But that still doesn’t mean that it doesn’t matter who’s gonna be the leader of a political movement. You’re still gonna have to have that.
CALLER: I know. I guess I’m just wondering what’s the point? It looks to me like if we don’t deal with what has just happened, we’re just going to be playing one gigantic game of pretend, pretending our votes mean something, pretending that we can influence what’s gonna happen.
RUSH: Okay. So what should happen? I mean, there have been serious efforts, a lot of people have worked very hard to try to expose this and to fix it and they’ve bombed out. What do you think should be the next step, the next phase?
CALLER: Well, I think Mark Steyn, your guest host was saying on Monday, this is the hill to die on. And I think we have to stand up against tyranny or we’re going to be living with it. We’re living with it right now until this is dealt with and we will be living with it continually until this is dealt with. So I don’t have the answers other than to just encourage all of the listeners, we have got to stand up against tyranny. This is our generation, this is our moment.
RUSH: I don’t disagree with that, and I think you have 74 million people that did. They voted for Trump. They were cheated. They were defrauded. There’s no question that something really out of whack happened in this election. And, you know, asking them to do more, the hill to die on, I understand the sentiment, but where’s the hill? And let’s define dying.
CALLER: Well, maybe more callers can weigh in on this point. I do want to take issue with the 74 million figure. I keep hearing the 70 million figure, the 74 million figure. I think we need to add a plus on the end because I just have great doubts that that is accurate and that that is high enough.
RUSH: Okay. Yeah, I’ve heard some people think — Trump maybe even said 80. I’m not sure where I’ve heard that number bandied about. Yeah, look, I totally understand the sentiment that you have. I understand the frustration that you have and to say that this is a hill to die on, that if we accept this, meaning if we accept Biden as president, then we’ve cooked our own goose, and that we are just living in a pretend world, to use your term, where our votes supposedly matter but they actually don’t, because we will have been hoodwinked and cheated and so forth and so on, short of something that prevents Biden being elected going forward.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Hey, Robbie in Sacramento, I know you’re still out there. I’m gonna tell you what’s up here. I have a short… Just after we ended our call, I became made aware of a sound bite from Josh Hawley, the great senator from Missouri, who is participating in this hearing today on election fraud, the Senate Homeland Security Committee.
He said — and I sent this up for the audio. It’ll be awhile but we’ll get it. He said, “Seventy-four million Americans…” There’s the number you wish he would say 74 million plus, but regardless. He said, “Seventy-four million Americans are not gonna shut up. It is not a recipe for success in this country nor for unity.”
So you got Josh Hawley on your side, you have me on your side, and you have a whole lot of people on your side, and Hawley is saying the people that voted for Trump (and that most likely elected him) are not going to shut up. Now, this means whatever you want to interpret it to mean. Biden… Let’s say Biden is officially named president by virtue of the Electoral College.
Say this long-shot effort bombs. Hawley’s point is that we’re not gonna shut up about this, and we’re gonna continue to prosecute this and we’re gonna continue to investigate this and we’re gonna find ways to illustrate that this election of fraudulent. That’s one of the things. You want to shut this down, folks? Do you want to really simply shut this down?
I told you how to do it last week, and I’m not the only one by any stretch of the imagination. If you want to shut this garbage down, it’s time for voter ID. It’s time for photo ID for everybody that votes, and it’s time to get rid of mail-in ballots. You do those two things — and the only reason we’ve got massive mail-in ballots is COVID, COVID-19.
It’s being exploited and used for the express purpose of electing Democrats. But if come up, if we succeeded, if we went on a tear and we just made it abundantly clear that we’re not stopping until we get photo voter ID… We have to have a photo ID for everything else we do in this country.
The reason they don’t have it for elections is because the Democrats have convinced a bunch of old African-Americans it’s a government plot to find out who they are to kick them out of their houses or to send them back to wherever. They’ve got ’em scared to death. But until we get to photo ID, voter ID, we’re not gonna make serious inroads into cleaning up these elections.
Right now, the absence of voter ID, photo voter ID is just a recipe. It’s just a recipe for fraud waiting to happen. It’s how people can vote multiple times. It’s how the dead can vote, and it ought to wake everybody up that the Democrat Party is who opposes this. Why? They don’t oppose photo ID to get on an airplane.
They don’t oppose it to buy food. They don’t oppose it to get a loan. They don’t oppose it for anything except voting. Let’s try this headline: “Trump to Mitch McConnell: ‘Too Soon to Give Up’ on Election Fight.” So it looks to me like Trump appears to be pursuing this long-shot strategery that I described in the first hour. It looks like Trump is all-in.
Trump today told “Mitch McConnell that it’s too early to stop fighting to overturn the election after [McConnell] congratulated Joe Biden following the Electoral College vote. ‘Mitch, 75,000,000 VOTES, a record for a sitting President (by a lot),’ Trump wrote to McConnell, underscoring the amount of support he has from Americans. It’s ‘too soon to give up,’ Trump continued.
“The ‘Republican Party must finally learn to fight,’ he said. ‘People are angry!’” and, boy, are they. You know, Robbie in Sacramento was a great stand-in for the millions of you out there who are fit to be tied over this. I know you’re there. I know you’re livid. I know you’re outraged by it. I know you’re fed up with the Republicans just wanting this to end ’cause they want the confrontation to end.
They just want to move on. It’s just easier. It’s just easier for there to be no controversy in this stuff and it’s just easier to have a guy like Biden president. He’s an establishment guy; we get back to normal here. But Trump thinks he’s been cheated. He thinks he’s been wronged. He wants to get to the bottom of it. There’s still one long shot to be played, and it sounds like he is in favor of it.
Here is Frank in Los Gatos, California. Welcome, sir. Great to have you here.
CALLER: Thanks for taking my call, Rush. Yeah, I’m one of those 74 million plus that’s fit to be tied. I’m calling about the last caller last night. He was really agitated, really frustrated, and he was passionate too. And I know Mr. Snerdley reminded me that he kind of was dumping on you a little bit, but he’s speaking for millions of us. We’re… I am so tired of the GOP. They are the most worthless party probably in history and —
RUSH: Well, let me… You know, I know who you’re talking about. This guy… Do you realize how easy it is for somebody anonymous to sit out there…? This guy was accusing me, not just elected Republicans. He was dumping all over everybody. He was accusing me and everybody else in conservative media of being fooled and taken advantage of by Democrats.
He said, “You know, how easy it is to say that burning down Portland is just a diversion that you fell for, and burning down Seattle is just a diversion that you fell for? You should have seen what was going on. You should have seen it! What were you doing appearing on The Breakfast Club? You got hoodwinked. You got fooled. They took advantage of you!”
It’s easy to say that the Democrats are brilliant, they’re constantly running these games where they’re making fools out of us. But that’s not what this was, and this guy… I understand how easy it is to be mad at the Republicans for seemingly never fighting, but this was the Republican Party that was led by Donald Trump. You gotta throw him in this bunch too.
If you want to say that those of us in conservative media got hoodwinked and were made fools of, you gotta throw Trump in there, too, because Trump was the leader of this movement doing everything he could to triumph and win. The guy in his comments yesterday those are the only things he said that offended me and bothered me.
He can say what he wants about how about how brilliant the Democrats are and how stupid we are and being hoodwinked, but that’s so easy. That is so easy to say without any kind of backup. The Democrats are not that brilliant, they’re not that much smarter than we are, and to chalk everything up to that, to us being fools? That’s just a little much for me to take. I just didn’t have time to react to the guy ’cause he was the last caller, as you said.
CALLER: If the GOP, though, had rallied around Trump the last four years and gave him even half the support that Barack Obama —
RUSH: Well, okay, fine. But don’t throw me in that bunch. I rallied around Trump. I was the —
CALLER: Rush, I’m not. I’m not throwing you in that bunch. I’m not. I’m not.
RUSH: Well, that guy did! That guy did.
CALLER: But I’m not. But I’m not. I’m not. But I’m just trying to make a point about the GOP. The GOP, if they gave Trump just half the support that Barack Obama got from the Democrats, we wouldn’t be in this trouble and —
RUSH: Amen! Amen!
CALLER: Yeah, and let me paint this picture about how I feel about the GOP. You have a husband and wife and a daughter. The husband rapes the daughter every other night and the wife knows and does nothing about it — and the wife is the Republican Party. That’s how I feel about the Republican Party.
RUSH: Holy smokes. Now we’re throwing rape into the mix. Wow.
CALLER: They don’t do anything. They sit on their hands and don’t do anything. It’s like they just watch. And the Democrats are evil. They’re horrible. And they get away with it. And why wouldn’t they try to steal the election? Who’s gonna stand up to ’em except Trump? He’s the only guy. The 74 million of us, we don’t count.
RUSH: Yeah, 74 million plus. You gotta say plus now.
CALLER: Sevnty-four million plus. Yeah, plus.
RUSH: Gotta say plus. Gotta say plus. Say it, 74 million plus.
CALLER: 74 million plus —
RUSH: All right.
CALLER: — plus, plus.
RUSH: Now you’re good. Look. I happen to be the guy that told you people how Trump was undermined in the first six months of his administration. Trump assumed that the Republican Party would unify behind him because that’s just what happens. President’s elected, people in the party unite. But they didn’t, in the House of Representatives. The first six months of Trump’s term, the majority of Republicans in the House believed this silly BS that Trump had colluded with the Russians. And they thought Trump was toast. They thought Trump wasn’t gonna survive as president. They thought he was gonna be dispatched somehow.
So they didn’t join him in the repeal of Obamacare and the rewriting of the American health care system because they thought he wasn’t gonna be around. It was maybe six, seven months into his first term before they finally figured out that the Russian thing was a hoax. Now, you want to talk about frustrating. I can’t tell you how frustrating that was to me. I can’t disagree with your assessment here of the Republican Party.
Look. The Republican establishment is as much a part of the Washington establishment as the Democrat establishment is. Never Trumpers, the RINOs, throw them all in. It’s a massive and powerful group of people that have been around since the post-World War II era and maybe even prior to that. But post-World War II is when all of this establishment stuff began and the effort to move toward globalism with the United States in a prominent role began.
And then as time passed, the prominence of the United States in globalism began to deteriorate as the globalists realized that if they were ever gonna realize their globalist dream, that the United States was gonna have to be deemphasized. It was gonna have to be rendered something other than a superpower, even though it would maintain a superpower military. They had do something to take away from the resolve of the United States to act as a superpower, to act as a moral leader. And they succeeded. And that’s eventually what led us to Trump and Make America Great Again.
These people, beginning in the post-World War II era — McCain referred to it, by the way, during the Trump campaign. He didn’t understand why we were trying to undo the New World Order that we ran, World War II. The fact that we were running it meant that we had Americans who were doing their best to deemphasize the power of the United States in this arrangement. And that went on for decades to eventually leading to Trump and Make America Great Again, put America First again.
And you saw how controversial that was. And they never stopped opposing Trump. They never stopped being deathly afraid of Trump. They never stopped doing anything they could to undermine Trump and his effort to Make America Great Again and to establish the premise of America First. Because these people do not think the United States is the good guys. They don’t look at the United States as having any moral superiority over other nations, for political reasons.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: We’re looking for more creative ways from those of you on the phones to say Republicans suck.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: So I want to go back to the hearing, the Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing on election fraud, and I just need to check the audio sound bite roster to make sure that what I’m gonna tell you, I do not have in the roster of audio sound bites. I’m looking for Krebs. I don’t have Krebs. Okay. It’s a curious little story here.
The Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs today is having their oversight hearing to examine irregularities in the 2020 election. Now, you know the guy named Chris Krebs. Chris Krebs was the director of cyber security and infrastructure security (the agency) that Trump fired for saying that the election was fair, it was aboveboard, it was a “clean and pure as the wind-driven snow” election.
So Trump fires the guy. Rand Paul just put him down. Rand Paul said, “The fraud happened. This election, in many ways, was stolen.” Now, Krebs was recently fired by Trump for saying the 2020 election was “the most secure in U.S. history.” Rand Paul — and, by the way, the reason I know about this is the top-of-the-hour news on many of your affiliates around the country reported on what Krebs said, but they did not report on what Rand Paul said in response.
They’re simply reporting out there that Krebs said, “This was the most secure election in maybe American history,” and Rand Paul reacted and said (summarized), “The courts haven’t decided the facts. They never looked at the facts. The courts have not done their jobs here. The fraud happened, Mr. Krebs. The election, in many ways, was stolen — and the only way it’ll be fixed is by in the future reinforcing the laws.”
The top-of-the-hour broadcast news did not report what Rand Paul said. So I wanted to make sure and tell you. Now, here is Josh Hawley. He’s a member of the Homeland Security Committee. He is thought to be an eager seeker of the Republican nomination in 2024. He’s thought to be somebody lining up to seek the Republican Party nomination in 2024.
He’s a senator from Missouri, and I told you earlier that he was literally telling all the witnesses who are testifying on this committee that “74 million Americans are not going to shut up over this. We’re not just gonna go away and pretend that everything’s hunky-dory.” Here is the sound bite.
HAWLEY: After four years of that, being told that the last election was fake and that Donald Trump really wasn’t elected and that Russia intervened — after four years of that — now these same people are told, “You just sit down and shut up. If you have any concerns about election integrity, you’re a nutcase. You should shut up.”
Well, I tell you what: 74 million Americans are not going to shut up. And telling them that their views don’t matter and that their concerns don’t matter and they should just be quiet is not a recipe for the unity that I hear now the other side is suddenly so interested in after years — years — of trying to delegitimize President Donald Trump.
So suffice it to say, I’m not too keen on lectures about how Missourians and others who voted for President Trump and now have some concerns about fraud, about integrity, about compliance with the law should just be quiet and that they are somehow not patriotic if they raise these questions.
RUSH: Damn straight! Exactly right. He could not be more on point. For four years, four years we were told that the last election was illegitimate, that Trump was a traitor, that he was a Russian agent, that he stole the election for his buddy Vladimir Putin! The same people leveling that allegation are now telling all of us, “Sit down. Shut up. There’s nothing to see here!
“This was the most secure election in American history. So just shut up. There wasn’t any fraud. There wasn’t any of this. Just shut up.” The same people who lied to us and lied about us and sponsored the Mueller investigation and all this other — the phony impeachment on the perfect Ukraine call — you name it.
The same people are now telling us to stop whining, to stop complaining, to stop moaning, that we’ve got nothing to complain about, that this election was entirely secure. And Josh Hawley says we’re smarter than this; 74-plus million Americans are not gonna shut up, and you tell them that their views don’t matter? You tell them that they’re basically a bunch of kooks?
You do not know what you’re creating. You do not know the enemy you are manufacturing. If you think 74 million Americans are gonna just sit around and pretend everything’s okay like they’ve done in the past, you have another thing coming. Now, I tell you, somebody was watching this.
Gloria Borger at CNN is very, very worried. Brianna Keilar talked to her. She said, “Senator McConnell finally acknowledged that Biden won the 2020 presidential race. The president responded with a critical tweet saying that it was too soon for Republicans to give up. So the question is, Gloria, ‘Which side do Republicans take here?’”
BORGER: Josh Hawley this morning — Senator Hawley — came out and said, “You know, I haven’t really decided what to do.” So is he a potential 2024 candidate? I think so, it’s pretty obvious, and so if you’re a 2024 candidate and Donald Trump did have 74 million votes, y’know, maybe you’re gonna hang back a little. It’s all about politics. It has nothing to do with the Constitution. It has nothing to do with the law. It has nothing to do with this election, which was free and which was fair.
RUSH: Isn’t that amazing? The evidence of fraud is all over the place! There is so much more evidence of fraud than there ever was in the 2016 election. There was not a shred of evidence of anything being fraudulent in the 2016 election. They made all of it up, and people like Gloria Borger spread it, spread the lies reported by the New York Times and others at CNN.
They just spread those lies, doing everything they could to try to convince average Americans that the election in 2016 was illegitimate, that Trump was illegitimate, that Trump stole it, colluded with the Russians, he’s traitor, he’s a spy, all of this stuff. Now we move forward to 2020, and the same people are telling us what a fair and open and fraud-free election we just had?
And now she’s disparaging Josh Hawley. “Well, you know, he may not really mean it. He’s seeking the Republican nomination in 2024. So Josh Hawley, he has to go out and say what he thinks the Trump base wants to hear.” Let’s play Josh Hawley again. You tell me if you think this is somebody who’s being insincere in his comments. Sound bite 25. Three, two, one. Hit it.
HAWLEY: After four years of that, being told that the last election was fake and that Donald Trump really wasn’t elected and that Russia intervened — after four years of that — now these same people are told, “You just sit down and shut up. If you have any concerns about election integrity, you’re a nutcase. You should shut up.”
Well, I tell you what: 74 million Americans are not going to shut up. And telling them that their views don’t matter and that their concerns don’t matter and they should just be quiet is not a recipe for the unity that I hear now the other side is suddenly so interested in after years — years — of trying to delegitimize President Donald Trump.
So suffice it to say, I’m not too keen on lectures about how Missourians and others who voted for President Trump and now have some concerns about fraud, about integrity, about compliance with the law should just be quiet and that they are somehow not patriotic if they raise these questions.
RUSH: Exactly right. And they are. Biden’s out there demanding unity. This is the guy that wanted to use the Logan Act to get rid of Trump. He did use the Logan Act to try to get rid of Michael Flynn.
This was the guy who was right there at the right hand of Barack Hussein Obama trying to do everything they could to try to undermine Trump’s transition and then Trump’s presidency after trying to sabotage his campaign. Now all of a sudden they get elected and it’s time for unity, don’t you know. Why, it’s time to put all of this acrimony aside. Why, there’s nothing to see here. This was the cleanest, the purest election in American history. There was nothing to see here. And you people are a bunch of kooks if you think that there was fraud.
Well, gosh, folks, how many witnesses have come forth and testified with affidavits of the fraud they witnessed? It’s hundreds and hundreds of them out there. So, anyway, they’re worried about Hawley, Gloria Borger, I don’t know what his plans are. I don’t think he’s being sincere. He’s just trying to say what the Trump base wants to hear. And what does that mean? It means you people are a bunch of kooks and that anybody, Trump or anybody that wants to be elected Republican president is gonna have to find a way to communicate with you kooks.
And they’re not gonna let go of this. So that’s the only, I guess, modus operandi they have is to try to persuade and convince everybody that anybody who opposes a Democrat being elected president is somehow a kook.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Here’s Kerry in Clemmons, North Carolina. You’re next as we head back to the phones. Hello, sir.
CALLER: Rush, it’s an honor and privilege to talk to you, my friend.
RUSH: Thank you, sir, very much.
CALLER: Been a great 30-year run. You said something the other week to a guy. He called, and you were kind of dumbfounded in the fact that we are losing our rights left and right and we’re doing nothing about it. And the other day you had a lady on there who was basically saying what we all feel, what we know to be true, what we’re seeing right before our very eyes. And then you asked her a question. You asked her, what are you gonna do about it? And she said she didn’t know. And it seems to be a theme that I’ve been hearing.
And so I’ve been thinking about it, I’ve been praying about it, and I got through. So maybe this is a message I could say to everybody and my fellow Americans. And the answer to your question is why we haven’t been doing anything, Rush, is because most of us want to be left alone. Most of us want to be left to live in peace, to raise our families and to trust those who we put up there to serve us and to have our voice and to carry out the will of the people. And it hasn’t worked. We call, we vote ’em in, and they do absolutely nothing.
I do have a solution, my brother. And I hope my fellow Americans are listening. There’s something we absolutely can do. There’s something we must do if we do not want to lose this great country that we have, that we all love and adore. We’ve been lazy. We’ve taken for granted what we have as a people. Through subtlety they’ve come through. That subtlety has become a nudge. That nudge has become a push. And, my fellow Americans, that push has now become then banging on our front door —
RUSH: What is it that we should do?
CALLER: We need to march, brother. We need to meet on January 5th — and I’m not talking about a million. I’m talking 10 million. I’m talking about a voice to encourage the cowards who are in Washington, who do nothing and don’t have the courage to stand because it’s more important for them to live by what they’re being — the parties are allowed to go through. We also need to stand as one voice and one people in Washington, D.C., to support this man who has been left alone and all by himself and surrounded by his enemies constantly. And I think if we as brothers and sisters, as Americans meet together on January 2nd to help cross the line for those who give ’em courage to cross that line and maybe our president come speak, Rush, maybe you could talk to Hannity, you could talk to Mark and all the other guys and push this. Speak, encourage the American people. That’s something we could do. We could stand as one people, one voice, and let them hear us loud and clear.
RUSH: Well, there have been a number of those. There haven’t been marches with millions. But there have been marches and gatherings in Washington with tens of thousands. A bunch of people have sponsored those. I have mixed emotions about it. Look, I understand the sentiment. I understand the show of force that it would represent.