https://www.theblaze.com/amp/adam-carolla-recall-gavin-newsom-lockdowns-2649520690

Outspoken comedian and radio show host Adam Carolla said that California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) should be recalled over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also said that Californians should stand up for their rights and blasted the notion of continual coronavirus-related lockdowns.

What are the details?

In video footage captured by TMZ, Carolla indicated that Newsom is akin to some sort of self-appointed king and that Californians should balk at his never-ending COVID-19 restrictions.

“We talked to the comedian Tuesday in Burbank, CA, where he was about to head into a restaurant his friend owns for a little sit-down mean … almost out of protest, it seems,” TMZ reported. “It’s pretty clear … Adam thinks the new shutdown orders are ridiculous, and he explains why.”

In his remarks, Carolla said, “F*** Newsom. F** that idiot.”

“I don’t know who Newsom thinks he is. He’s not a monarch. You can’t shut down society. You gotta offer some proof why it’s dangerous,” he said. “And by the way, sheep: Wake up, sheep. It’s not Newsom, it’s all the sheep who listen to Newsom.”

Carolla also said that he thinks a recall movement against Newsom is gaining momentum.

“It’d be nice. … I think it is gaining some ground because he’s an imbecile and he’s incompetent and he’s running this state into the ground,” he proclaimed. “Listen. We should recall him and just replace him with one of those plastic owls that they put on top of restaurants so seagulls don’t s**t on the roof. And we would be much better off … with no replacement than with Gavin Newsom.”

Los Angeles-based TMZ reported, “Might sound crazy, but the petition already has more than half the necessary signatures needed to get the issue on a ballot soon — and word is Newsom’s camp is nervous.”

(Content warning: Rough language):

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

