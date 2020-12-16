https://noqreport.com/2020/12/16/al-mohler-promotes-covid-19-vaccine/

In recent years, theologian Albert Mohler has taken criticism for the way he has been leading the church as president of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky. Adherence to social justice issues and misinterpretations of the Bible have been common for the world renowned religious figure. Now, we can add bad science and medical advice to the list of things he’s doing wrong.

According to Christian Headlines, he’s promoting the upcoming COVID-19 vaccines to anyone who will listen:

Seminary president and theologian Albert Mohler on Monday said he will take the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it is available to him and that he will do so not only for his health but also for the health of others.

The president of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Ky., made the comments in a column on his website in which he listed seven moral principles for Christians to consider when studying the usage of vaccines.

Mohler was referencing the Pfizer vaccine – which began shipping this week – and the Moderna vaccine, which is expected to be approved by the FDA in the coming days.

“Reasonable Christians and Christian parents will differ over whether or not to take the vaccine,” Mohler wrote. “But, speaking personally, I will take this vaccine as soon as it is available to me. I will take it not only for what I hope will be the good of my own health, but for others as well. I will seek to encourage others to take the vaccine.”

Christians should consider taking the vaccine, Mohler wrote, for the “common good” of society.

Some may argue that promoting healthy choices is Biblical. Others will point out that getting vaccinated for a disease with questionable numbers surrounding it and a very high recovery rate even with these questionable numbers is bad science. But more importantly, as a church leader, he should be more concerned with spreading Biblical understanding than promoting the “common good” of society by following the mandates of government.

That’s not to say religious leaders should not get involved in the secular world. They absolutely should. But they must make their choices and teach others based on Biblical principles, and it’s a stretch to associate a vaccine for a mild, albeit widespread disease when there are treatments available. The American Medical Association finally backtracked on their political choice to condemn Hydroxychloroquine in an effort to hurt President Trump’s reelection chances.

Some may say it’s not with Al Mohler’s purview to be giving medical advice. Others may say it’s better for him to discuss secular issues instead of talking about Biblical matters in which he clearly has limited understanding.

